The ED has seized nine high-end luxury cars of Modi as part of its investigation against him under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Photo: @ANI

The Reserve Bank of India will have to examine how the fraud affects PNB's parameters. Whether you like it or not, its recapitalisation will have to be increased," said a senior official. "The central bank will also examine if the bank requires PCA after the latest hit," the official added.

6) Govt to call meeting of bank officials: To resolve issues concerning payment of liabilities of Rs 114 billion arising from the alleged PNB fraud, sources said that the To resolve issues concerning payment of liabilities of Rs 114 billion arising from the alleged PNB fraud, sources said that the Ministry will soon call a meeting of top officials of scam-hit and other lenders . Earlier, after the scam surfaced, PNB had said it would honour all its bonafide commitments.

The government is of the view that the issue is between PNB and other public sector and it should be resolved amicably as soon as possible, sources said. Keeping this in mind, the Department of Financial Services would soon call a meeting of top officials of all the involved.

7) ED probing 120 shell firms linked to Modi, Choksi: The The ED is probing 120 shell companies allegedly linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi even as Income Tax officials claimed to have found two companies linked to Nirav that received Rs 5.55 billion from foreign companies between 2013 and 2014.

The agency is investigating 79 shell companies owned by the Gitanjali Group chief and 41 owned by Modi in India," an ED official told IANS on the condition of anonymity. He said the agency is examining if the money taken from was diverted to these shell companies.

The I-T department on Wednesday quizzed PNB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta again. "The PNB chief was summoned to the income tax department office on Wednesday. He was questioned for at least two hours," an official said.

I-T sleuths had come to the PNB headquarters in Delhi to question Mehta on Monday. He was questioned for around four hours on Tuesday, sources said.

9) I-T dept attaches 141 bank accounts and FDs: In more bad news for Nirav Modi, the In more bad news for Nirav Modi, the IT department on Wednesday attached Rs 1.45 billion belonging to the diamond trader . The aforementioned amount was found in several bank accounts, which the IT department had attached.

Till date, the IT department has attached a total of 141 bank accounts/fixed deposits of the group.

10) Centre opposes plea seeking independent probe: In the Supreme Court, the In the Supreme Court, the Centre on Wednesday opposed a PIL seeking an independent probe and the deportation of Nirav Modi in the Rs 114-billion PNB fraud case, saying that an FIR had been lodged and a probe was on.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would not say anything on the matter now and listed the PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda for further hearing on March 16.

With agency inputs