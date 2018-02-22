-
Nirav Modi's luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz, and a Porsche Panamera, have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 114-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Further, assets worth almost Rs 1 billion belonging to Modi and Choksi have been frozen by the probe agency. The ED is also probing 120 shell companies allegedly linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Further, the IT department has attached Rs 1.45 billion belonging to Nirav Modi. Here are the top 10 developments in the banking scam that has gripped the country's financial sector: 1) ED seizes Nirav Modi's Rolls Royce Ghost and other luxury cars: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it had frozen mutual funds and shares worth Rs 945.2 million (Rs 94.52 crore) of the Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi groups in connection with the money laundering probe against them in the Rs 114-billion (Rs 11,400-crore) alleged fraud at PNB. It also seized nine high-end luxury cars of Modi as part of its investigation against him under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ALSO READ: PNB fraud: Modi, Choksi face ED's wrath; assets worth Rs 1 bn frozen Officials of the agency said frozen mutual funds and shares worth Rs 867.2 million (Rs 86.72 crore) belonged to Choksi and his group, and the rest were owned by the Modi group. Choksi is Modi's uncle and promoter of Gitanjali Gems and other jewellery brands. The central probe agency also seized nine costly cars of Modi, recovered by it during raids last week. These include a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz, a Porsche Panamera, three Honda variants, a Toyota Fortuner and an Innova. ED seized 9 cars belonging to #NiravMod and his companies. These cars include one Rolls Royce Ghost, two Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDIs, one Porsche Panamera, 3 Honda cars, one Toyota Fortuner and one Toyota Innova. pic.twitter.com/Kfx0rkPrIW
PNB's performance metrics are also being reviewed to ascertain whether it needs to be put on the Reserve Bank of India's list for prompt corrective action (PCA), sources told Business Standard."The Reserve Bank of India will have to examine how the fraud affects PNB's parameters. Whether you like it or not, its recapitalisation will have to be increased," said a senior official. "The central bank will also examine if the bank requires PCA after the latest hit," the official added. ALSO READ: Nirav Modi scam: PNB adopts strict SWIFT controls after $1.8 bn fraud case 6) Govt to call meeting of bank officials: To resolve issues concerning payment of liabilities of Rs 114 billion arising from the alleged PNB fraud, sources said that the Finance Ministry will soon call a meeting of top officials of scam-hit Punjab National Bank and other lenders. Earlier, after the scam surfaced, PNB had said it would honour all its bonafide commitments. The government is of the view that the issue is between PNB and other public sector banks and it should be resolved amicably as soon as possible, sources said. Keeping this in mind, the Department of Financial Services would soon call a meeting of top officials of all the banks involved. 7) ED probing 120 shell firms linked to Modi, Choksi: The ED is probing 120 shell companies allegedly linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi even as Income Tax officials claimed to have found two companies linked to Nirav that received Rs 5.55 billion from foreign companies between 2013 and 2014. "The agency is investigating 79 shell companies owned by the Gitanjali Group chief and 41 owned by Modi in India," an ED official told IANS on the condition of anonymity. He said the agency is examining if the money taken from banks was diverted to these shell companies. ALSO READ: PNB scam a lesson for banks to be more vigilant: Letter to BS 8) PNB MD & CEO quizzed again: The I-T department on Wednesday quizzed PNB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta again. "The PNB chief was summoned to the income tax department office on Wednesday. He was questioned for at least two hours," an official said. I-T sleuths had come to the PNB headquarters in Delhi to question Mehta on Monday. He was questioned for around four hours on Tuesday, sources said. 9) I-T dept attaches 141 bank accounts and FDs: In more bad news for Nirav Modi, the IT department on Wednesday attached Rs 1.45 billion belonging to the diamond trader. The aforementioned amount was found in several bank accounts, which the IT department had attached. Till date, the IT department has attached a total of 141 bank accounts/fixed deposits of the group. ALSO READ: Auditors must also be sent to jail for PNB scam: Letter to BS 10) Centre opposes plea seeking independent probe: In the Supreme Court, the Centre on Wednesday opposed a PIL seeking an independent probe and the deportation of Nirav Modi in the Rs 114-billion PNB fraud case, saying that an FIR had been lodged and a probe was on. A Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it would not say anything on the matter now and listed the PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda for further hearing on March 16.
With agency inputs
