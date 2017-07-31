RBI asks banks to enable account number portability

Speaking at the annual conference of banking ombudsmen
here recently, he said banks
should look forward to providing more choices to the new generation of customers who are more technology
savvy.
"A scenario was thus emerging wherein customers would be able to silently walk out from one institution to another, in case of any dissatisfaction with the services," RBI
said in a release on Monday, quoting Mundra.
Mundra also referred to issue of the rising trend of loss of cheques
from drop boxes and the lack of alacrity shown by banks
in redressing such complaints.
In such cases, the Deputy Governor suggested that the customer "must be compensated immediately".
He asked the banks
to look at the the possibility of setting up a common account and compensate the customers immediately from the pool, without waiting for recovery of the amount from insurance.
Referring to the tenets of the Charter of 'Customer Rights', Mundra asked the lenders and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to work towards evolving a common platform to provide a comparative and transparent view of various products
and services.
