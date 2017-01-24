Small Finance Banks compete for term deposits amid falling interest rates

With a number of already operational, customers are being offering up to 150-200 basis points higher than the market rate.



This comes at a time when banks are flush with funds after and are cutting on to keep pace with slow credit offtake.

Suryoday, which launched a bank on Monday, is offering as high as 9 per cent on term deposits, depending on the maturity, (with additional 0.75 per cent for senior citizens). Interest rate on savings accounts has been fixed at 6.25 per cent (till Rs 1 lakh). For Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the bank is offering an interest rate of around 7.25 per cent, and 7 per cent for above Rs 10 lakh.

"We are going slow in garnering deposits. Our focus will be more on retail deposits. Traction will slow but steady. In one month, we are expecting Rs 4-5 crore of deposits, mostly from retail customers. At least for two to three months, we will offer a slightly higher interest rate than the market to gain retail traction," said R Baskar Babu, chief executive of Suryoday Micro Finance.

Another SFB, Utkarsh, is offering term deposit rate as high as 8.5 per cent (0.50 per cent higher for senior citizens) with 6 per cent on savings. In the next two months, will open around 50 new branches, while it will also upgrade some of the existing MFI branches into full-fledged bank branches. The bank did a soft launch on Monday, while the full-fledged banking services would commence in April, said Govind Singh, managing director, Utkarsh. The bank expects to garner around Rs 2,000 crore as deposit by March 2018.

too is looking to offer higher-than-market on deposits. It is slated to be launched in the first week of February, However, unlike most other SFBs, will initially focus on wholesale deposits.

"We will be offering slightly higher than the market. Initially, we will raise wholesale as retail will take some time," said Samit Ghosh, CEO, Financial.

Equitas, which is already operational, is offering as high as 9 per cent on fixed deposits. The interest rate on savings account hovers between 6-7.5 per cent based on daily closing balance.

As microfinance institutions, the cost of funds for most SFBs was around 11 per cent or more. But after converting into banks, even with higher than the market, their cost of funds will come down. Also, SFBs are initially expected to continue to focus on microlending rather than full-fledged retail banking. Hence, most of the proposed banks have kept MCLR high. For example, the MCLR for Suryoday is 17 per cent.

Capital Small Finance Bank, one the first SFBs to be launched, has been offering a savings interest rate around 4 per cent. For term deposits, the highest rate offered by the bank is 7 per cent ( five to ten years) and 7.2 per cent for 400 days, along with higher rates for senior citizens.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms, are to start operations by April 2017. In September 2015, granted licences for 10 small finance banks. Earlier, the granted licences for 11 payments banks.