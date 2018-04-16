UCO bank set for biggest drop since 2003 as CBI takes case against Ex-chief

headed for its biggest drop since 2003 after India’s registered a case against for cheating the state-run lender. .

Shares of the Kolkata-based bank fell as much as 18 percent before trading down about 8 percent as of 11:10 a.m. in Mumbai on Monday. The 10-member was little changed.

The registered a case against Arun Kaul, a former chairman of UCO Bank, and some others for cheating the lender of about 6.21 billion rupees ($95 million), according to a text message from a CBI spokesman Saturday. The bank had reported losses for nine straight quarters through Dec. 31 as it had to make provisions for soured debt that remains higher than the banking system’s average.

A call to UCO Bank’s corporate headquarters wasn’t immediately answered on Monday. Kaul couldn’t be reached when tried on his mobile phone.

Piling Pressure

The probe at along with investigations into a $2 billion fraud uncovered at and allegations of impropriety over a $500 million loan made by is raising questions about and at lenders in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Rising defaults have enraged the public, piling pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act against the perpetrators and reinforce his anti-graft image before elections next year.