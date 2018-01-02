Training in Food Processing Technology

Two academic cum research Institutes under administrative control of namely; National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) at Kundli, Haryana and Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu are imparting education and conducting research in food technology to improve manpower in food processing industry and to develop indigenous technologies for food processing in the country.

NIFTEM was set up to promote cooperation and networking among existing Institutions both within the country and International bodies and bring in International best practices for improving food processing sector, provide industry-friendly short term courses including regular degrees and management courses with equal and complementary emphasis on research and education. NIFTEM is intended to be a centre for integrated research, education, enterprise incubation and outreach in the areas of food sciences and technology. The Institute is conducting following regular Undergraduate (UG) & Postgraduate (PG) degree courses since 2012-13 to meet the manpower requirement of Food Processing Industries:

(1) B.Tech (Food Technology Management).

(2) M.Tech in Five streams:-

(a) Food Process Engineering and Management,

(b) Food Safety and Quality Management,

(c) Food Technology and Management,

(d) Food Supply Chain Management,

(e) Food Plant Operations Management.

Besides, the Institute has commenced Ph.D. programme from 2013-14 in five PG Departments. It has also started MBA programme in dual specializations (I) Compulsory: Food & Agri Business Management, (II) Optional: One of Marketing/ Finance/ International Business in academic year 2016-17.

IIFPT offers academic programmes in Food Process Engineering and Food Science and Technology to 60 Undergraduates (UG) & 30 Postgraduates (PG). Besides, it offers doctorate degree (Ph. D) programme to 20 scholars annually. Its curriculum is designed in such a way that during final year, students are mainly focusing on the training and development of the indigenous technologies for food processing in the country. In addition, IIFPT also offers various training programmes, internship programmes and trainings to farmers, entrepreneurs and youths under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana (PMKVY) for skill development.

This information was given by the Minister of Food Processing Industries Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.