Summers can be a period of extremes and excesses. During this period many a times we find individuals indulging in excess consumption of cold food items such as ice creams and sodas. Other times we will find people all exhausted and dehydrated. It is very essential to take extra care of one’s during the summers. Summers are often time for outdoors, travel and holidays for families especially with yearly vacation for children. Thus people especially children are often exposed to heightened risks in the summer season. Physical injuries due to accidents both at home and outside with children being left unsupervised also rise in summers. In summers, sun protection is even more imperative for young than for adults and is essential. An infant should never be left alone in a car and should be well hydrated during a car ride during hot weather. Cases of accidental fires and dog bites also rise during the summer season, so extra caution should be practiced especially with kids during the summer season.



Good hydration during summers



The first and foremost tip during summers is to drink ample amount of water. When it's hot, we sweat more because the body regulates its temperature by producing sweat to cool off. It is a fundamental physiological mechanism for our survival. In addition, any physical activity further increase body temperature and therefore increases perspiration. Sweat is composed of water and various mineral salts, and all these elements must be renewed by drinking water. The feeling of thirst is a regulator that tells us that our water reserves are insufficient. When these reserves decrease, the body does everything to keep them up as long as possible by saving urine and sweat but after a while the reserves are exhausted and dehydration begins. Dehydration can lead to serious complications and thus must be prevented, especially in children and the elderly. In the baby dehydration can worsens very quickly because the baby has no defense against dehydration and on the other hand cannot on itself or even ask for it. Thus ​​remember to offer a water bottle frequently to the baby. During the summer, one need to drink a lot and often, the best drink is of course water. Fruit juices, obtained from fresh and unfermented fruits are rich in minerals and vitamins, but also in sugar. Soft drinks, artificial juices, sweet or alcoholic drinks should never be used to quench thirst.



Keep up with the Eating Healthy Habit



Fresh and crisp salads, seasonal vegetables, make an ideal safe and Remember that some fruits are sweet too and if one is eating them between meals, then take them into your daily total, around 2-3 servings of fresh fruits are ideal. Drinking ample amount of water is a good habit is any season but especially in summers. In summers always keep fresh plain water handy; one can use some to flavor it. It’s best to avoid adding sugar in your lemonade. For mid-meal snacking opt for healthier options such as pieces of tomatoes, and cubes of light cheese. Many a times summer is also the period of holidays and outdoors thus people tend to go heavy on fast food items. Instead of the usual burgers and fries opt for healthier alternatives such as mixed When eating pizza go easy on the dough, if the portion is generous.



Other ways to protect oneself during summers



Summer is the time for outdoors, picnics and beaches, staying protected when spending an extended time out in the sun is extremely essential. A which suits one’s skin type can provide effective defense and is almost a must during time spent under direct sun. Invest in quality sunglasses that will provide protection against UV not just to the eyes but skin around too, thus the sunglasses should have big lenses that will cover the entire area. Comfortable and can also go a long way in protection one’s skin when out in open. During holidays be conscious about your With the heat, keep the diet simple and light with generous servings of fruits and vegetables. Food items such as tomatoes, green beans, and are great additions to one’s plate in summers.

