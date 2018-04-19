5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Southern Iran, rattles nuclear power plant

A moderately strong 5.9-magnitude on Thursday hit Iran's southern region of Bushehr, home to the country's only nuclear power plant, without causing casualties or damage, media reported.

"The had no effect on the activity of the plant," Mahmoud Jafari, at the Russian-built nuclear plant, said according to news channel of Iran's state television.

The University of Tehran's seismology centre said the epicentre of the that hit at 0634 GMT was in the sparsely populated Kaki region, around 80 kms from the plant.

The said no one was killed or wounded in the quake, media reported.

has a 1,000 megawatt reactor built by that became operational in 2011 and reached full capacity the following year.

sits atop several fault lines and has been hit by a series of earthquakes since November 2017, when a 7.3-magnitude tremor killed 620 people in the western province of and eight in