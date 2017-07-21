Bank of America picks Dublin as new base for EU operations post Brexit

of America on Friday became the first lender to pick as its new base for its operations as prepares to leave the bloc.

banks are planning to set up subsidiaries in the to ensure they can continue to serve clients if their operations lose the ability to operate across the bloc once leaves in March 2019.

and are emerging as early winners for banks' post- operations.

" of America has operated in Ireland and engaged in the local community for almost 50 years," said Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of of America.

The did not say how many roles would be moved or created in the Irish capital, where it currently has over 700 staff and a fully licensed entity, but said that some roles would also move to other locations.

The Irish government, which has been keen to attract investment banks to Dublin, welcomed the news.

"This announcement...is a strong endorsement of Ireland's attractiveness as a location for investment, and of the government's approach to securing Brexit-related activities," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said following the announcement and a meeting with Moynihan in on Friday.

Details of banks' arrangements are starting to emerge following a July 14 deadline for them to submit details of their contingency plans to the of England.

Wall Street's Inc. and have both picked as bases for their hubs, whilst has said it is talking with regulators about extending its activities in

is likely to spread some of its operations across the EU, with its asset management business expected to go to as well, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on July 19.

of America is extending its existing lease on its building in Leopardstown, Dublin, according to the Irish Times. The newspaper also reported the was in talks on two other office spaces in the city that would be able to accommodate up to 1,000 employees, giving it the flexibility to add up to 300 additional staff.