Berlin neighborhood evacuated after WWII bomb found during construction wor

Berlin police are evacuating a downtown area of the capital including the popular German Museum of Technology after a World War II bomb was found during construction work.
Police said today the area in the Kreuzberg district is being evacuated temporarily as a precaution while experts defuse and dispose of the 100-kilogram Russian bomb.
Even more than 70 years after the end of WWII such finds during construction work are common in Germany.
