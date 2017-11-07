JUST IN
Paris climate accord pledge of $100 bn still a distant dream, shows study
Berlin neighborhood evacuated after WWII bomb found during construction wor

Even more than 70 years after the end of WWII such finds during construction work are common in Germany

AP|PTI  |  Berlin 

Thousands evacuate in Frankfurt before WWII bomb defused. Photo: Reuters
Representative image. Photo: Reuters

Berlin police are evacuating a downtown area of the capital including the popular German Museum of Technology after a World War II bomb was found during construction work.

Police said today the area in the Kreuzberg district is being evacuated temporarily as a precaution while experts defuse and dispose of the 100-kilogram Russian bomb.


Even more than 70 years after the end of WWII such finds during construction work are common in Germany.

First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 08:40 IST

