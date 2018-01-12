Bitcoin set for worst weekly slide since 2015 as scrutiny rises

slumped again on Friday, leaving the largest heading for its worst weekly performance in three years as regulators around the world step up scrutiny out of concerns ranging from investor losses to strains on power systems. was trading at $13,019 as of 8.24 a.m. Hong Kong time, putting it on track for a 22 per cent slide this week, the deepest since January 2015, according to Bloomberg composite pricing. The token is down about 33 per cent from its mid-December peak, which came just after the introduction of futures trading on regulated exchanges in Chicago. Among the blows to cryptocurrencies, this week was the South Korean justice minister’s reiteration of a proposal to ban local exchanges, though the comments were later downplayed by a spokesman for the president.

Meanwhile, mining -- the process needed to facilitate transactions -- is set to become more expensive as China’s government cracks down on the industry.