BMW recalls 1 mn vehicles in North America over fire risks

AG said Friday it is recalling about 1 million in for two separate issues involving risks and said it may expand the recalls to other countries.

One covers 670,000 2006-2011 US 3-series to address a wiring issue for heating and may overheat and could increase the risk of a

The second covers 740,000 US 2007-2011 with a valve that could rust and lead to a in rare cases. The includes some 128i vehicles, 3-series, 5-series and X3, X5 and Z4 spokesman Michael Rebstock said the recalls have overlapping and cover about 1 million vehicles, nearly all in the United States and about 15,000 in Canada.