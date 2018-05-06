Buffet dares Musk to beat his candy biz, SpaceX founder accepts challenge

recently took aim at the idea a successful needs a “moat” -- a competitive advantage that keeps rivals at bay. The pace of innovation, he said, is more important in the long run.

On Saturday, and his partner, Charles Munger, shot back.

“Elon says a conventional moat is quaint, and that’s true of a puddle of water,” Munger, 94, said. “It’s ridiculous. Warren does not intend to build an actual moat. Even though they’re quaint.”

Munger and Buffett, 87, were responding to a question at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual meeting about Musk’s comments this week. The pair often talk about trying to expand the “moats” around their businesses.

“First of all, I think are lame,” Musk said during an earnings call for his Tesla Inc. on May 2. “They’re like nice in a sort of quaint, vestigial way. But if your only defense against invading armies is a moat, you will not last long. What matters is the pace of innovation. That is the fundamental determinant of competitiveness.”

While Buffett said it does seem like more have become susceptible to invasion recently, he still observes plenty of companies, such as the See’s Candies unit that Berkshire owns, where they’re holding firm.

“Elon may turn things upside down in some areas, I don’t think he’d want to take us on in candy,” Buffett quipped. “There are some pretty good around.”

Musk didn’t stay silent. “I’m starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing,” he wrote in a Twitter post-Saturday, responding to Munger’s remarks. “I am super super serious.”

He followed up with another tweet: “Then I’m going to build a moat & fill it w candy. Warren B will not be able to resist investing! Berkshire Hathaway kryptonite …”