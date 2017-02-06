China conducts exercise with new DF-16 medium range ballistic missile

China's newly-formed Rocket Force has held an exercise with the advanced medium-range ballistic missile with a range of over 1,000 km that could threaten a number countries, including India, and the US.

Significantly the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which is secretive about its weapons systems, has released a video of the recent exercise of its troops employing the advanced medium-range ballistic missile.

China's Rocket Force is a special contingent to handle the range of missiles in its military's arsenal.

Several launch vehicles carrying the were seen in the footage released to show the training of Rocket Force missile brigade soldiers around the Spring Festival holiday.

The participating units handled a number of scenarios, including chemical/biological contamination, countering satellite reconnaissance and electronic jamming, state-run Daily reported on Monday.

The crew practiced in multiple manoeuvres, such as rapid loading, redeployment and launch sequence, though the video showed no missile actually being launched.

Two types of appeared in the exercise. The video represents the third time the has been shown to the public.

The missile made its debut at a military parade in Beijing in September 2015.

In July, a television news programme showed General Fan Changlong, a vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspecting a unit of the Southern Theatre Command.

Though the PLA has never disclosed its ballistic missiles' specifications, experts said the poses a challenge to foreign military installations along the first island chain, which is what the Chinese military calls the series of islands that stretch from in the north to Taiwan and the Philippines to the south, the Daily report said.

Since the election of Donald Trump as US President, has been striking aggressive postures against Taiwan after he spoke to Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing-wen.

While criticising his moves, has sent its first aircraft carrier to Taiwan straits, as well as the first island chain in the Pacific and stepped up naval drills in the disputed South Sea.

Washington Free Beacon, a news website in the United States that specialises in military affairs, reported on January 31 that conducted the first flight of the DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile in January.

has also deployed its long-range missile close to the Russian border which the Russian media said is aimed at US.

Reports in the official media said is stepping up preparedness for a possible military conflict with the US as Trump signalled to follow more hardline policy to counter China's claims on the disputed South Sea, official media reports here said.

A commentary in the official website of People's Liberation Army's (PLA) said on January 200- the day Trump assumed the presidency- that the chances of war have become "more real" amid a more complex security situation in Asia Pacific.

Xu Guangyu, a retired major general and now a strategy researcher, said that has a strike range of more than 1,000 km, filling the gap that previously existed with the absence of a medium-range ballistic missile in the PLA's arsenal.

He said the missile also is able to reach Okinawa, a Japanese island about 400 km from China's Diaoyu Islands.

Shi Hong, executive editor of Shipborne Weapons, said the has a strike accuracy as good as that of a cruise missile, Shi said.

It is also able to manoeuvre in its final stage to penetrate enemy defensive firepower, he said.

Other PLA Rocket Force brigades also mobilised their DF-11, DF-15 and DF-21C during training around Spring Festival, according to PLA media outlets.