Clashes in West Bank over Donald Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes broke out on Friday between Palestinians and Israeli forces in several locations during protests over US President Donald Trump's decision of recognizing as Israel's capital.

The violence occurred after scores of Palestinians performed Friday prayers at the Israeli military checkpoint of Qalandia, north of the between Ramallah and

The Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint threw teargas bombs and opened fire at the worshippers in an attempt to disperse them after prayers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Similar clashes were also reported in several locations including Ramallah, Hebron, Qalqilia and Bethlehem.

Palestinians threw rocks at Israeli security forces in Bethlehem as hundreds demonstrated outside the Al-Aqsa mosque, CNN reported.

Metal security barriers were erected around the Damascus Gate entrance to Jerusalem's Old City, a flashpoint for protests, and extra police officers were deployed to control crowds.

In Gaza, hundreds marched after the prayers on the Salah Al-Dein highway, which goes from the northern borders of the Strip towards the southern borders with Egypt.

Islamic movement leaders in called on supporters to head towards the bordering area and confront the Israeli soldiers stationed there.

Senior leader Mahmoud Zahar said at one of the mosques in that "our hands are extended to reconciliation but without making any compromise on our interests or our religion".

Another official Khalil al-Hayya called for besieging the US' embassies all over the world. "We call on the free people in the world to besiege the US' embassies, until Trump revokes his decision," he said.

Al-Hayya added that the "revolution" both in and outside Palestine will continue.

Protests were held in Jordan also.

Tensions have been escalating in and the between Israel and the Palestinians since Washington's announcement last week.

Six Palestinians were killed and more than 2,000 injured in the wave of tension that swept the Palestinian territories after the US announcement.