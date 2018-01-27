Deadly Amsterdam shooting not terror-linked, Dutch police say

One person was killed and two injured in a shooting incident on Friday evening in central Amsterdam, police said on Twitter.

Dutch media quoted sources saying that it was not a terror attack.

"No one has been arrested. The police are looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators. Little is known about the facts of the shooting.

A spokesperson says that it is certainly not an attack," Xinhua cited Dutch television NOS as saying.

The incident took place at the Grote Wittenburgerstraat district. The street is some 20 minutes' walk to the east of the central station.

Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool reported the shooting took place at around 7:10 p.m. local time.

Residents heard several shots of possible automatic rifles. The killed victim was an Amsterdam-Moroccan young boy who, according to witnesses, would participate in kickboxing training at the community centre.

The location has been cordoned off and an investigation has been started. "More info will follow as soon as possible," police said.