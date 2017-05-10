Donald Trump sacks FBI director James Comey: Read full letter

In a surprise move, US President on Tuesday fired - who was leading an investigation into alleged links between Trump's team and Russia

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement that Comey has been 'terminated and removed from office.' Trump was said to have acted on "clear recommendations" from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

In a separate letter, Rosenstein argued that it was his transgressions over the Clinton email investigation that were the cause of his dismissal, while laying out the reasons for Comey's firing.

Comey was also accused of attempting to "usurp the attorney general's authority" by publicly announcing why he felt the case should be closed without prosecution.

Accoring to the New York Times, thought his firing was a prank.

While addressing a group of FBI employees in Los Angeles, Comey saw a television flash news that he had been fired. In response, Comey laughed.

Shortly thereafter, a letter from Trump was delivered to the FBI's headquarters.

Below is President Donald Trump's full letter to terminating him from the position of FBI director, dated May 9, 2017.

"Dear Director Comey:

I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.

While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau. It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores the public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."