TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Why food is taking over your life
Business Standard

Fighter jet variant jointly built by China, Pakistan makes debut

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

China on Thursday launched an upgraded version of a fighter jet manufactured jointly with Pakistan that can be used for training in peacetime and for combat missions during wartime.

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17.



The JF-17B was developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China to meet the requirements of international customers and the global market, according to AVIC.

China and Pakistan jointly manufacture JF-17 Thunder - a lightweight and multi-role combat aircraft.

AVIC said in a statement that the plane can be used for training in peacetime and can also be used in combat missions during wartime.

The JF-17B climbed up and stayed in the air for about 26 minutes during its maiden flight and was witnessed by guests from home and abroad, reported state-run Xinhua news agency.

The debut flight symbolised a major milestone in the development of the JF-17 aircraft series, AVIC said.

Yang Wei, chief designer of the JF-17B, said the aircraft brings a new force to JF-17 family and will increase JF-17 series' competitiveness in global market.

AVIC said the JF-17B was developed in a market and customer-oriented manner and has achieved a balance among performance, quality, cost and market needs.

Sources with AVIC said the F-17B aircraft has received overseas orders during its development stage.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Fighter jet variant jointly built by China, Pakistan makes debut

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17 China on Thursday launched an upgraded version of a fighter jet manufactured jointly with Pakistan that can be used for training in peacetime and for combat missions during wartime.

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17.

The JF-17B was developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China to meet the requirements of international customers and the global market, according to AVIC.

China and Pakistan jointly manufacture JF-17 Thunder - a lightweight and multi-role combat aircraft.

AVIC said in a statement that the plane can be used for training in peacetime and can also be used in combat missions during wartime.

The JF-17B climbed up and stayed in the air for about 26 minutes during its maiden flight and was witnessed by guests from home and abroad, reported state-run Xinhua news agency.

The debut flight symbolised a major milestone in the development of the JF-17 aircraft series, AVIC said.

Yang Wei, chief designer of the JF-17B, said the aircraft brings a new force to JF-17 family and will increase JF-17 series' competitiveness in global market.

AVIC said the JF-17B was developed in a market and customer-oriented manner and has achieved a balance among performance, quality, cost and market needs.

Sources with AVIC said the F-17B aircraft has received overseas orders during its development stage. image
Business Standard
177 22

Fighter jet variant jointly built by China, Pakistan makes debut

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17

China on Thursday launched an upgraded version of a fighter jet manufactured jointly with Pakistan that can be used for training in peacetime and for combat missions during wartime.

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17.

The JF-17B was developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China to meet the requirements of international customers and the global market, according to AVIC.

China and Pakistan jointly manufacture JF-17 Thunder - a lightweight and multi-role combat aircraft.

AVIC said in a statement that the plane can be used for training in peacetime and can also be used in combat missions during wartime.

The JF-17B climbed up and stayed in the air for about 26 minutes during its maiden flight and was witnessed by guests from home and abroad, reported state-run Xinhua news agency.

The debut flight symbolised a major milestone in the development of the JF-17 aircraft series, AVIC said.

Yang Wei, chief designer of the JF-17B, said the aircraft brings a new force to JF-17 family and will increase JF-17 series' competitiveness in global market.

AVIC said the JF-17B was developed in a market and customer-oriented manner and has achieved a balance among performance, quality, cost and market needs.

Sources with AVIC said the F-17B aircraft has received overseas orders during its development stage.

image
Business Standard
177 22