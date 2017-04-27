Fighter jet variant jointly built by China, Pakistan makes debut

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17

The dual-seat fighter trainer JF-17B is an upgraded version of the military aircraft JF-17

on Thursday launched an upgraded version of a manufactured jointly with that can be used for training in peacetime and for combat missions during wartime.



The dual-seat fighter trainer is an upgraded version of the military aircraft



The was developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of to meet the requirements of customers and the global market, according to



and jointly manufacture Thunder - a lightweight and multi-role combat aircraft.



said in a statement that the plane can be used for training in peacetime and can also be used in combat missions during wartime.



The climbed up and stayed in the air for about 26 minutes during its maiden flight and was witnessed by guests from home and abroad, reported state-run Xinhua news agency.



The debut flight symbolised a major milestone in the development of the aircraft series, said.



Yang Wei, chief designer of the JF-17B, said the aircraft brings a new force to family and will increase series' competitiveness in global market.



said the was developed in a market and customer-oriented manner and has achieved a balance among performance, quality, cost and market needs.



Sources with said the F-17B aircraft has received overseas orders during its development stage.

Press Trust of India