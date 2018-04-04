Hafiz Saeed to Dawood, 139 Pakistanis on UN terror list: Top 10 points

The UN Security Council's updated list of and militant groups has 139 entries from alone, including outfits like Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafeez Saeed's Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to a media report. The list, topped by Osama bin Laden's heir apparent Ayman al-Zawahiri, identifies all those individuals who have lived in Pakistan, operated from there or have been associated with groups that used Pakistani territory for carrying out their operations, Dawn News reported.

LeT's Hafiz Saeed is listed as a person also wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities.

The LeT is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. The list also includes Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, an Indian national who, according to the UN Security Council, has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi, the report said.

The UN claims that he owns a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi, it added.

Here is all you need to know about United Nation's terror list explained in 10 points:

1. Hafiz Saeed: The on Tuesday designated Milli Muslim League, a political front of Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) as a global terrorist outfit. On Wednesday, the UNSC listed Hafiz Saeed as a person also wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities. The on Tuesday designated Milli Muslim League, a political front of Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) as a global terrorist outfit. On Wednesday, the UNSC listed Hafiz Saeed as a person also wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities. ALSO READ: US designates Hafiz Saeed's MML as terrorist outfit, India hails decision



2. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar: He is an Indian national and has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Kaskar, wanted in India as the mastermind of the Mumbai bomb blasts in 1993 and accused of crimes such as match-fixing and extortion, accrued a vast property portfolio across the Midlands and south-east in the UK as well as India, the UAE, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Cyprus and Australia.

3. Haji Mohammed Yahya Mujahid: He is LeT's media contact. Hafiz Saeed's deputies, Abdul Salaam and Zafar Iqbal, are also listed. Like Hafiz Saeed, they are all wanted by the Interpol.

The LeT is listed with its various aliases, such as al-Mansoorian, Paasban-i-Kashmir, Paasban-i-Ahle Hadith, Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation, the report said.

4. Ayman al-Zawahiri: Al-Zawahiri led some members of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad to join Al-Qaida in June 2001 and encouraged to do so, including Nasr Fahmi Nasr Hassannein (deceased), Tariq Anwar el Sayed Ahmed and Sobhi Abdel Aziz Moahmed el Gohary Abu Sinna (deceased), also known as Abu Hafs al Masri. Al-Zawahiri assisted in the formation of Al-Qaida between 1988 and 1989. He served as an advisor to Usama bin Laden (deceased) and was described as the second in command of the organization. Al-Zawahiri frequently issues statements and tapes in support of Al-Qaida and its activities.

The UN data claims that al-Zawahiri is still hiding somewhere in the Afghanistan- border area. Several of his lieutenants are also on the list who, the UN believes, are hiding with him.

5. Ramzi Mohammad bin al-Sheibah: The second person on the list is another internationally known terrorist, Ramzi Mohammad bin al-Sheibah, who is identified as a Yemeni national, arrested in Karachi and handed over to the US authorities.

More than a dozen suspected are listed in the same category, arrested in and handed over to the US authorities. Some of them had Pakistani passport, issued by various Pakistani missions in the Middle East and renewed in

The report, however, did not give the total number of entries in the updated UNSC list.

6. dominates list: The terrorist entities that were allegedly based in Pakistan, worked from there or had links to Pakistani individuals, include Jaish-e-Mohammed, Afghan Support Committee, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Al Akhtar Trust International, Harkatul Jihad Islami, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and Khatiba Imam Al-Bukhari.

Some of them are listed as based in the Afghanistan- border area, according to the report.

7. Most notorious Pakistan-based groups: Terrorist entities that were allegedly based in Pakistan, worked from there or had links to Pakistani individuals, include Al Rasheed Trust, Harkatul Mujahideen, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Wafa Humanitarian Organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Rabita Trust, Ummah Tameer-i-Nau, Afghan Support Committee, Revival of Islamic Heritage Society, Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Al-Harmain Foundation, Islamic Jihad Group, Al Akhtar Trust International, Harkatul Jihad Islami, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and Khatiba Imam Al-Bukhari.

8. LeT continues to operate freely within Pakistan, says US: The US Treasury Department specified that members who were designated as SDGTs included MML President Saifullah Khalid, Vice President Muzammil Iqbal Hashimi, General Secretary Fayyaz Ahmad, Joint Secretary Muhammad Harris Dar, Information Secretary Tabish Qayyuum, Finance Secretary Muhammad Ehsan as well as Broadcast and Publications Secretary Faisal Nadeem.

9. Properties blocked: The Treasury Department said that "all property and interests in property of these persons subject to US jurisdiction are blocked" and US citizens were banned from having any transactions with them.

"LeT continues to operate freely within Pakistan, holding public rallies, raising funds and plotting and training for terrorist attacks," the State Department said.

"Make no mistake: whatever LeT chooses to call itself, it remains a violent terrorist group," the Department's Counterterrorism Coordinator Nathan A. Sales said in Washington.

"Today's amendments take aim at LeT's efforts to circumvent sanctions and deceive the public about its true character."

Treasury Under Secretary Sigal Mandelker warned that "those working with the Milli Muslim League, including providing financial donations, should think twice about doing so or risk exposure to US sanctions.

10. India hails decision: The (MEA) on Tuesday welcomed the United States' move of designating Hafiz Saeed's (MML) as a terrorist outfit, saying that the designation reflects rejection of Pakistan's attempt to mainstream terrorism.

"India welcomes the action taken by the US for designating the as an alias of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a based terrorist group and its functionaries who are acting on behalf of LeT," MEA Raveesh Kumar, said, in a statement.

The statement added, "The designation is a rejection of the attempts being made in to mainstream terrorist individuals and entities, and highlights Pakistan's failure to fulfill its obligation to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries, and disrupt terror financing."