Mosques, seminaries linked to Hafiz Saeed sealed in Pakistan's KP province

Days after Pakistan's Punjab government locked 2008 Mumbai blasts mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) offices, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Saturday sealed the offices, seminaries, and mosques related to the terrorist's newly formed political party and its humanitarian wing Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

Peshawar's district administration, police, and other law enforcement agencies sealed the JuD's offices and took over the party's operational matters after receiving directions from the federal government, Dawn News reported.

"We have sealed the offices of the foundation, three religious schools, and two mosques and handed over the seized properties to the Auqaf department to look after operational matters," a senior official said.

The Council (UNSC) has sanctioned and listed Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, and other organisations as terror sponsors.

The move comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission of (SECP) in a notification asked Pakistani citizens not to donate to the UNSC proscribed organisations.

Malik Nadeem Awan, a JuD leader, said after the Punjab government, the KP government had sealed and seized the offices and ambulances of in different districts.

"A health facility in Balakot and office in Abbottabad has been sealed and ambulances have been seized and parked in police stations," he said.

Saeed, who in November last year was set free from a 300-day-long house arrest, has been declared a global terrorist by the US and UN and blamed for many terror-related incidents in India, including the 2008 attacks in the Indian financial capital that left 166 people dead.