Google's balloon-powered internet comes a step closer

It aims to provide connectivity to around 4 bn people in world who do not have access to internet

It aims to provide connectivity to around 4 bn people in world who do not have access to internet

Researchers at have moved a step closer to rolling out a network of huge to provide connectivity to billions of people around the world, particularly those in difficult-to-reach rural areas.



The Project Loon team, part of the company's X research lab, said it can now use machine learning to predict systems.



The advance means has much more control over where its reach, making it possible to focus on a specific region, rather than circumnavigating the



"We can now run an experiment and try to give service in a particular place in the world with ten, twenty or thirty balloons," rather than the hundreds needed previously, the company said.



"Real users" will be able to make use of the system in the "coming months", however, the company did not specify where the initial roll out would take place.



Google's aim is to provide connectivity to around four billion people in the world who do not have access to the internet, particularly those in difficult-to-reach rural areas, 'BBC News' reported.



The company has experimented with beaming down connectivity from a network of huge, tennis-court sized rather than undertaking huge construction projects to replicate connectivity networks in the developed world.



The float in the stratosphere around 18 kilometres high. By raising or lowering altitude, the can be caught in different streams, changing direction.



By using machine-learning algorithms, thinks it has found a way to predict with enough accuracy to make it possible to hover over a relatively small area for a long period of time.



The firm was last year able to keep a cluster of over Peru for three months.

Press Trust of India