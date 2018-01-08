How China's richest woman made $2 billion in just four days

A share surge at Holdings Co., China’s largest developer by sales, has sent Vice Chairman Yang Huiyan’s wealth up by $2.1 billion -- and that’s just in the first four trading days of the year.

Yang, the controlling shareholder of Country Garden, saw her fortune soar to $25.6 billion as of January 5 to rank as the fifth-richest person in the nation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s before Country Garden’s shares rose another 6.9 per cent on Monday in trading, taking its year-to-date-gain to more than 16 per cent.

The 36-year-old Yang is and the nation’s youngest billionaire, according to the Bloomberg index. In 2005, her father transferred his controlling stake to her “due to his intention to train as the successor of his family’s interest” in the group, said in its 2007 initial public offering prospectus.

Her father Yang Guoqiang, usually known by his Cantonese name Yeung Kwok Keung, co-founded in 1992.

has been one of the beneficiaries of a boom in China’s property market, which has led to buoyant earnings and booming sales, especially for the nation’s largest developers. The company reported preliminary 2017 contracted sales of 550.8 billion yuan ($85 billion) on Friday, exceeding the 500 billion yuan target it provided in August.

Chinese developers including Evergrande Group have also soared in trading, boosting the fortunes of their executives. Evergrande’s Hui Ka Yan, whose wealth is estimated at $38.2 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is China’s third-richest individual after Alibaba’s and Tencent’s