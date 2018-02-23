In one tweet, Kylie Jenner wiped out $1.3 billion of Snap's market value

Snap Inc.’s flagship platform has lost some luster, at least according to one social-media influencer in the clan. Shares of the parent company sank 6.1 percent on Thursday, wiping out $1.3 billion in market value, on the heels of a tweet on Wednesday from Kylie Jenner, who said she doesn’t open the app anymore. Whether it’s the demands of her newfound motherhood, or the recent app redesign, the testament drew similar replies from her 24.5 million followers. analysts too have begun to notice, citing recent user engagement trends noticed since the platform’s redesign. Jenner’s tweet was followed late Thursday by one from Maybelline New York, asking its followers if it should stay on the platform. The beauty-product brand owned by Paris-based SA said its “ views have dropped dramatically,” but it still wanted to connect with its followers. sooo does anyone else not open anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — (@KylieJenner) 21 February 2018 Citigroup analyst Mark May downgraded the stock to sell from neutral earlier this week after seeing a “significant jump” in negative reviews of the app’s redesign.

He expects the reviews could cause user engagement to fall, hurting financial results.