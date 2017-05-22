Iran doesn't need US permission to conduct missile tests, says Rouhani

-
ALSO READIran elections: President Rouhani looks to beat hard-liner on Friday's vote Iran goes to polls: President Rouhani eye second term Missile ballistic missile test row: US enacts sanctions on Iran Rouhani wins second term as Iran's President Iran election: Hassan Rouhani set to seal landslide victory
-
President Hassan Rouhani said today that Iran does not need the permission of the United States to conduct missile tests, which would continue "if technically necessary".
"Our missiles are for our defence and for peace, they are not offensive. Know that while there is a technical need to conduct missile tests, we will do so and we will ask the permission of no one," Rouhani told reporters in Tehran, following renewed criticism from US President Donald Trump.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU