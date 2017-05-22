TRENDING ON BS
Post-Brexit trade deal: No talks before UK settles what it owes, says EU
Iran doesn't need US permission to conduct missile tests, says Rouhani

Rouhani said the tests will continue depending on technical necessity

AFP/PTI  |  Tehran 

President Hassan Rouhani said today that Iran does not need the permission of the United States to conduct missile tests, which would continue "if technically necessary".

"Our missiles are for our defence and for peace, they are not offensive. Know that while there is a technical need to conduct missile tests, we will do so and we will ask the permission of no one," Rouhani told reporters in Tehran, following renewed criticism from US President Donald Trump.

