Kim Jong-un meets Xi Jinping in secret; Trump informed; top 10 developments

China broke its day-long silence on Tuesday and finally acknowledged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit and meeting with Kim paid a four-day unofficial visit-from Sunday to Wednesday to Beijing on an invitation from Xi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Kim reportedly arrived in China by a special train from across the border and left in the same train yesterday. During the visit, which was kept under the wraps, Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi and his wife held a welcoming banquet for Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju. They watched an art performance together, the report said. Premier Li Keqiang, Vice-President Wang Qishan and other top leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party of China, (CPC) attended related activities, it said. This was Kim's first visit abroad since he took power in 2011. Kim travelled to the Chinese capital because he felt compelled to personally inform of the rapid diplomatic developments on the Korean Peninsula in recent weeks, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency. Kim also called for a "new era" in bilateral relations in a letter to Xi published on North Korean state media and invited the Chinese President to visit Pyongyang. There had been no word of Kim planning a summit with Beijing, however. China has been one of North Korea's most important allies, but relations have grown chilly because of Kim's development of and long-range missiles. Key points Xi hosted a grand banquet for Kim at the Great Hall of the People Kim reiterated his commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula Here are the highlights of Kim Jong-un's first visit to China 1) Kim visits Xi Jinping to congratulate him on re-election: Kim said a series of major and happy events had taken place consecutively in China recently and referred Xi's re-election for the second term. Kim said it was his obligation to come congratulate Xi in person, in line with the DPRK-China friendly tradition, the report said. ALSO READ: Kim Jong-un visited China, held talks with Xi Jinping 2) Xi Jinping speaks highly of Kim Jong-un's visit: Chinese has held talks with leader in Beijing during the trip, which reportedly took place from March 25 to 28. The Chinese state media on Wednesday confirmed that made a surprise trip to Beijing. Xi and his wife held a welcoming banquet for Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju, reported China's state-run news agency Xinhua. "We speak highly of this visit," Xi said. 3) Traditional China-DPRK friendship should be developed further: Xi underscored the China-DPRK friendship, saying, "This is a strategic choice and the only right choice both sides have made based on history and reality, the and regional structure and the general situation of China-DPRK ties. This should not and will not change because of any single event at a particular time." 4) China is a traditional ally and major trading partner for North Korea: The China-North Korean relations went through some testing times since Kim took over as the supreme leader of the country as he pressed ahead with his nuclear programme disregarding caution from Beijing. Relations between the two countries have been strained after Beijing beefed up UN sanctions by blocking essential supplies like oil and coal following pressure from Trump. 5) Xi Jinping made 4 proposals to for China-DPRK relations: i. Continuation of high-level exchange, including close communication between him and Kim

ii. Make full play of strategic communication

iii. Cement the popular will foundation for China-DPRK friendship enhancing people to people contacts

iv. Actively advance peaceful

6) Preparations on for Trump-Kim summit, says White House: The United States continues to move forward on the proposed summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House has said. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday told reporters that preparations were on for the summit, which has been accepted by Trump at the request of Pyongyang. "We are continuing to move forward. The offer was extended and accepted, and were continuing to move forward in that process. We still don't have a set time or date on that front," Sanders said in response to a question.

7) China earlier kept mum on North Korea's visit to Beijing: "I am not aware of any information at present. If we have some information, we will release it in due course," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a press conference.

Although Hua did not confirm if North Korean leader had made his first visit to China since assuming power six years ago, he did say the two countries were "traditional friends" and still had "normal exchanges" despite recent sanctions by Beijing on Pyongyang in line with several resolutions of the UN Security Council, reports Efe news agency.

8) Like father, like son: The presence of was along the lines of the trips to Beijing by his father, Kim Jong-il, who used to come in a special train, amid heavy security deployments at key points in the Chinese capital, and complete silence by the authorities of both countries until the North Korean leader had returned to his country.

9) The train journey: Japanese media reports said a special North Korean train arrived in Beijing under unusually heavy security, suggesting a senior delegation might have been aboard.

The reports sparked speculation that leader might have been aboard the train. Heavy security was reported at the Friendship Bridge before the train passed from to China, and there were reports of it passing through several stations on the way from to Beijing.

The NTV network said the green and yellow train appears very similar to the one that former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's late father, took to Beijing in 2011 and has 21 cars.

ALSO READ: China mum on Kim Jong-un's possible Beijing visit A video that aired on NTV also showed a motorcade of black limousines waiting at the train station and rows of Chinese soldiers marching on what appeared to be a train platform. The video did not show anyone getting off the train.