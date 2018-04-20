JUST IN
Leaders approve Prince Charles to succeed Queen as Commonwealth head: BBC

The 69-year-old Prince of Wales will be the next head of the 53-member Commonwealth

Press Trust of India  |  London 

commonwealth leaders
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull talks to the Indian PM Narendra Modi as they arrive for the the second day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government 2018 for a behind closed doors meeting in Windsor, on Friday. | Photo: AP/PTI

Commonwealth leaders agreed on Friday to back Prince Charles as the next head of the organisation, a day after Queen Elizabeth II said it was her "sincere wish" that her son would succeed her in the role "one day".

The 69-year-old Prince of Wales will be the next head of the 53-member Commonwealth, the BBC reported.

The decision is believed to have been taken at the retreat at the grand Waterloo Chamber of the Castle, one of the homes of Queen Elizabeth II the Head of the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the retreat.

The Commonwealth is one of the world's oldest political association of states, with its roots in the British Empire when some countries were ruled directly or indirectly by Britain.

Independent countries from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Pacific have joined The Commonwealth over the years, with the last two members to join Rwanda and Mozambique having no historical ties to the Empire.
First Published: Fri, April 20 2018. 21:29 IST

