Leaders approve Prince Charles to succeed Queen as Commonwealth head: BBC

Commonwealth leaders agreed on Friday to back Prince Charles as the next head of the organisation, a day after Queen Elizabeth II said it was her "sincere wish" that her son would succeed her in the role "one day".
The 69-year-old Prince of Wales will be the next head of the 53-member Commonwealth, the BBC reported.
The decision is believed to have been taken at the retreat at the grand Waterloo Chamber of the Castle, one of the homes of Queen Elizabeth II the Head of the Commonwealth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the retreat.
The Commonwealth is one of the world's oldest political association of states, with its roots in the British Empire when some countries were ruled directly or indirectly by Britain.
Independent countries from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Pacific have joined The Commonwealth over the years, with the last two members to join Rwanda and Mozambique having no historical ties to the Empire.
