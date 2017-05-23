Manchester attack: 22 dead; kids missing from concert, here is what we know

-
As per AFP, Greater Manchester Police says that 22 people have died because of the attack already. The attacker died detonating the bomb, they said.
—The attacker was killed trying to detonate the bomb
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Some concert goes still missing:
Concert-goer whose photograph is being widely shared on social media is Olivia Campbell, a teenager who attended the concert as part of a birthday present for her friend, Adam, who is also missing.
We have still not found OLIVIA CAMPBELL. If you see her please contact me ASAP. pic.twitter.com/8LboKg0B2n— Aleshia Anne (@Hello_Leesha) May 23, 2017
Here are other people missing:
This is how Hollywood celebs reacted to the attack
Thoughts, prayers and my whole ?? are with Manchester this evening.— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 23, 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking— P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017
This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017
Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking.— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. ????????????????????????— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
