TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

43 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan
Business Standard

Muslim Brotherhood leader Ghoneim sentenced to death by Egyptian court

Ghoneim is known for making controversial remarks about Copts on TV channels

Press Trust of India  |  Cairo 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Muslim Brotherhood leader and Islamic radical preacher Wagdy Ghoneim and two others were sentenced to death by an Egyptian court on Sunday over terror-related charges.

Ghoneim, 66, was sentenced in absentia while the two other accused were present at the Cairo Criminal Court during the sentencing.

Five other defendants were sentenced to life in prison.

Ghoneim and other defendants were found guilty of forming an outlaw cell from 2003 to 2015 for obstructing the constitution and state institution, assaulting citizens and harming national unity.

Earlier this month, the Cairo Criminal Court referred the case's document to the Grand Mufti, who is according to the Egyptian law must review all death sentences. However, the Grand Mufti's decision is not binding.

The final verdict of the death sentence was issued on Sunday.

Ghoneim faced trial in other cases alongside former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, including incidents of violence outside the Presidential Palace on December 5, 2012.

Ghoneim is known for making controversial remarks about Copts on TV channels. In March this year, Ghoneim was sentenced by a Cairo misdemeanours court to five years in prison on charges of incitement against Copts.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Muslim Brotherhood leader Ghoneim sentenced to death by Egyptian court

Ghoneim is known for making controversial remarks about Copts on TV channels

Ghoneim is known for making controversial remarks about Copts on TV channels
Muslim Brotherhood leader and Islamic radical preacher Wagdy Ghoneim and two others were sentenced to death by an Egyptian court on Sunday over terror-related charges.

Ghoneim, 66, was sentenced in absentia while the two other accused were present at the Cairo Criminal Court during the sentencing.

Five other defendants were sentenced to life in prison.

Ghoneim and other defendants were found guilty of forming an outlaw cell from 2003 to 2015 for obstructing the constitution and state institution, assaulting citizens and harming national unity.

Earlier this month, the Cairo Criminal Court referred the case's document to the Grand Mufti, who is according to the Egyptian law must review all death sentences. However, the Grand Mufti's decision is not binding.

The final verdict of the death sentence was issued on Sunday.

Ghoneim faced trial in other cases alongside former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, including incidents of violence outside the Presidential Palace on December 5, 2012.

Ghoneim is known for making controversial remarks about Copts on TV channels. In March this year, Ghoneim was sentenced by a Cairo misdemeanours court to five years in prison on charges of incitement against Copts.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Muslim Brotherhood leader Ghoneim sentenced to death by Egyptian court

Ghoneim is known for making controversial remarks about Copts on TV channels

Muslim Brotherhood leader and Islamic radical preacher Wagdy Ghoneim and two others were sentenced to death by an Egyptian court on Sunday over terror-related charges.

Ghoneim, 66, was sentenced in absentia while the two other accused were present at the Cairo Criminal Court during the sentencing.

Five other defendants were sentenced to life in prison.

Ghoneim and other defendants were found guilty of forming an outlaw cell from 2003 to 2015 for obstructing the constitution and state institution, assaulting citizens and harming national unity.

Earlier this month, the Cairo Criminal Court referred the case's document to the Grand Mufti, who is according to the Egyptian law must review all death sentences. However, the Grand Mufti's decision is not binding.

The final verdict of the death sentence was issued on Sunday.

Ghoneim faced trial in other cases alongside former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, including incidents of violence outside the Presidential Palace on December 5, 2012.

Ghoneim is known for making controversial remarks about Copts on TV channels. In March this year, Ghoneim was sentenced by a Cairo misdemeanours court to five years in prison on charges of incitement against Copts.

image
Business Standard
177 22