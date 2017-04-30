Muslim Brotherhood leader Ghoneim sentenced to death by Egyptian court

leader and Islamic radical preacher and two were sentenced to death by an on Sunday over terror-related charges.

Ghoneim, 66, was sentenced in absentia while the two other accused were present at the Cairo Criminal Court during the sentencing.

Five other defendants were sentenced to life in prison.

Ghoneim and other defendants were found guilty of forming an outlaw cell from 2003 to 2015 for obstructing the constitution and state institution, assaulting citizens and harming national unity.

Earlier this month, the Cairo Criminal Court referred the case's document to the Grand Mufti, who is according to the Egyptian law must review all death sentences. However, the Grand Mufti's decision is not binding.

The final verdict of the was issued on Sunday.

Ghoneim faced trial in other cases alongside former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, including incidents of violence outside the Presidential Palace on December 5, 2012.

Ghoneim is known for making controversial remarks about Copts on TV channels. In March this year, Ghoneim was sentenced by a Cairo misdemeanours court to five years in prison on charges of incitement against Copts.