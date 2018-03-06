North Korea's Kim ready to give up nukes if his regime safety is guaranteed

is open to denuclearization if the safety of Kim Jong Un’s regime is guaranteed, South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office said. The two leaders will meet for a summit at the end of April along the border, the statement said, adding that was ready for candid talks with the U. S. to normalize relations. “ has clearly expressed its intention for denuclearlization on the Korean peninsula, and if there is no military threat, and North Korea’s regime security is promised, they have clarified that there is no reason to hold nuclear weapons,” Moon’s office said. US President Donald Trump has said that must be willing to before talks can begin.

Tensions have risen over the past year as Kim has sought the capability to strike the US homeland with a nuclear weapon.