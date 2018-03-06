North Korea's Kim ready to give up nukes if his regime safety is guaranteed

-
ALSO READNuclear weapons best way to defend North Korea from US threats: Kim Jong-un South Korean delegation holds talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Rocket men: The team building North Korea's nuclear missile Won't give up nukes if US continues blackmail, war drills: North Korea Seoul seizes Panama ship suspected of providing oil to North Korea: Report
-
North Korea is open to denuclearization if the safety of Kim Jong Un’s regime is guaranteed, South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office said. The two leaders will meet for a summit at the end of April along the border, the statement said, adding that North Korea was ready for candid talks with the U. S. to normalize relations. “North Korea has clearly expressed its intention for denuclearlization on the Korean peninsula, and if there is no military threat, and North Korea’s regime security is promised, they have clarified that there is no reason to hold nuclear weapons,” Moon’s office said. US President Donald Trump has said that North Korea must be willing to denuclearize before talks can begin.
Tensions have risen over the past year as Kim has sought the capability to strike the US homeland with a nuclear weapon.North Korea has agreed to halt nuclear and missile tests while talks are taking place, Moon’s office said. It also pledged to avoid using nuclear or conventional weapons against South Korea, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU