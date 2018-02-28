Pablo Picasso's 1967 painting 'Mousquetaire et Nu Assis' sold for $19 mn

Spanish Pablo Picasso's 1967 painting "Mousquetaire et Nu Assis" showing a manly and the sensual figure of a woman was knocked down at auction in for 13.73 million pounds ($19 million).

The painting by the native was the star of a double evening session of auctions at Christie's, dedicated to impressionist and surrealist art.

Works by French artists and also attracted big bidders.

Executed in lavish and passionately applied brushstrokes, "Mousquetaire et nu assis" was among the first of the triumphant depictions of musketeers that appeared in Pablo Picasso's work in 1967.

Experts believe the woman at his side, with dark hair, restrained posture and beseeching eyes, was the painter's muse and second wife Jacqueline, whom he wed in 1961.

The painter's later career was marked by sensual paintings of himself as a virile beside a voluptuous lover, Keith Gill, the at Christie's, said in a statement cited by news.

Picasso used allegorical figures not only to create interpretations of fictional characters, but to place himself as a landmark in the history of art, together with the likes of Rembrandt, El Greco, Velazquez and Goya, the expert said.

In the years before his death in 1973, the Spanish had a sense of urgency in his work, as if trying to overcome the passage of time, according to Gill.

Another Picasso work, "Femme Se Coiffant" (1956), in which again appears in a sensual pose, went to the highest bidder for 6.75 million pounds ($9.4 million), while his "Paloma" (1954) raked in 5.85 million pounds ($8.1 million).

In the session dedicated to surrealism, "Figure" by Picasso was knocked down for 8.33 million pounds ($11.6 million).