Police arrest Christian man for alleged blasphemy case in Pakistan

A Christian man hailing from Kharian tehsil of Gujrat city has been arrested by the police on a blasphemy charge.

He was arrested on Friday and was moved to another place instead of the lock-up after rumours started to circulate that religious groups intended to attack the police station, reports the Dawn.

The complain was filed by one Nadeem Ahmed in Dinga town, who said that his friend Ishtiaq Ahmed Jalali had told him on Thursday that a sweeper working at a private hospital had allegedly uttered provocative remarks about the Holy Prophet.

Nadeem claimed that when he spoke to the sweeper to verify the allegation, the latter repeated the remarks.

The case against the suspect has been registered under Section 295-C (Use of derogatory remarks, etc, in respect of the Holy Prophet) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Blasphemy law is very contentions in Pakistan with several lawmakers calling for its reform.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also launched a crackdown blasphemous content on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)