In the early hours of Friday, Russian submerged himself into the gelid waters of a frozen lake to mark the Epiphany, when the Orthodox Church carries out the great of the water.

Putin, like many Orthodox Christians across the globe, bathed in the waters of a local lake in a ceremony that in dates back to the 16th century, news reported.

According to Dmitry Peskov, Putin attended a liturgy in the Nilov Monastery, located on an island in the western Seliger Lake, before entering the lake.

Peskov said that this year, temperature was not as extreme as it gets during this time of year in the area.

But it was still six or seven degrees below zero.

Putin was seen covered in a thick coat and fur boats which he discarded once he entered the hole cut into the lake's ice.

According to official data, around 1.8 million Russians across the country took part in the ceremony.

said more than 7,300 liturgies were held in between Thursday and Friday.