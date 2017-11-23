Russia, Iran, Turkey together to end six-yr Syrian civil war: Putin

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his Iranian and Turkish counterparts have agreed to hold a "congress" in Russia in a bid to end the six-year civil war in Syria.
Putin made the announcement after talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
However, no date for the proposed congress has been announced.
The three leaders have issued a joint statement aimed at continuing the Syrian peace talks and finding a sustainable solution for the post-conflict period by convening a "Syrian National Congress of Dialogue," reported CNN, citing Putin as saying.
In a joint statement they urged the Syrian government and opposition to "participate constructively".
"The congress will look at the key questions on Syria's national agenda including working out a political organisation and the endorsement of a new constitution" and "the organisation of the new elections under the auspices of the UN", Putin added.
This came days after he hosted his Syrian ally, President Bashar al-Assad.
Bashar al-Assad, during a visit to Sochi earlier this week, stated that he was "totally committed" to a peaceful solution.
Putin told Assad that the military campaign was "wrapping up", but there was still "a long way to go".
