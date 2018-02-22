SC barring Nawaz Sharif from heading PML-N may create havoc in Pakistan

The recent judgment on former by the of might create havoc in the country, according to a meeting chaired by the (MQM).

An exigent meeting of MQM's Coordination and Central Executive Committees was held under the of Convener Dr.

The meeting deliberated upon the ongoing overall situation in particularly the latest judgment of the apex court of

The meeting unanimously rejected the Supreme Court's judgment, which has barred to lead his political party, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as its

The meeting said the judgment was entirely one-sided, unconstitutional and completely unlawful, which would prove devastating for

The SC's unfair judgment would throw the country into political unrest and anarchy, which in return would put the country's integrity on stake.

The meeting also requested the of Justice and others judges of the apex court to review their judgment against Sharif.

It said that the national institutions of the key role including the apex judiciary should understand that the peoples' elected Parliament is the supreme and leading institution of the country and discriminatory actions and judgments would prove fatal to the country.

The meeting was of strong views that since leaders live in hearts of their people so their love could not be removed from the hearts of the supporters.

It said that in recent past, the military establishment imposed a ban on Altaf Hussain, the father of the Mohajir nation and the of the MQM.

The military establishment used force in the country, restricted media to publish his statements and pictures, but despite all such draconian acts, the military establishment failed to stop his supporters in millions to hold him in high esteem and adhere to his ideology.

The meeting prayed for Pakistan's key institutions for moving in the right direction and working within their constitutional defined ambit of responsibilities.