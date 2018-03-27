Stormy Daniels accuses Trump lawyer of defamation; Trump cries 'fake news'

Pornographic film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, accused US President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen of defamation and amended her lawsuit against the US President. The development comes after the details of the alleged Stormy Daniels- affair and the subsequent alleged attempt to cover it up were revealed in greater detail in Daniels' primetime TV interview on CBS's '60 Minutes'. Meanwhile, Cohen is challenging Daniels' unsubstantiated charge that someone with ties to Trump threatened her with harm if she went public with her story about her affair with Trump years ago. Speaking to CBS' Anderson Cooper, Daniels claimed that she had unprotected sex with Trump once in 2006. Cohen on Monday sent a cease and desist letter to Daniels over her claim of being threatened by a man, purportedly sent by Cohen, and having an alleged sexual affair with Trump. Further, the White House on Monday dismissed Daniels' claims of having an alleged sexual affair with Trump and being threatened to keep quiet about it. In a '60 Minutes' interview on CBS, Daniels had claimed that an unknown man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011, when she was with her daughter, and said: "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom." She said the man told her to "leave Trump alone. Forget the story." Daniels also told '60 Minutes' that she had consensual sex once with Trump, now the President of the US and then a 'reality show star', and provided a few salacious details about the alleged affair. However, she provided little new evidence of the encounter. Days before the 2016 US presidential election that saw Trump come to power, Daniels received a $130,000 payment for her silence. She has sought to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement. Trump's attorney Cohen has said that he paid the $130,000 amount out of his own pocket, while asserting that Trump never had sex with the pornographic actress. The actress' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Daniels earlier this month seeking to toss out her non-disclosure agreement. Cohen, for his part, has claimed that Daniels is liable for at least $20 million for violating the agreement -- $1 million for each time she did so -- in a court filing made prior to the CBS interview. Here are the top 10 developments around the alleged Stormy Daniels- affair and the subsequent alleged attempt to cover it up: 1) sues Trump's lawyer for defamation: Hours after the CBS interview revealed salacious details about the alleged Stormy Daniels- affair, Daniels on Monday accused Trump's attorney Michael Cohen of defamation. Daniels has amended her lawsuit against the US President. The lawsuit now claims that Cohen defamed Daniels by suggesting that she was lying about the alleged 2006 affair with Trump, The Hill reported. The suit specifically points to a statement Cohen made last month: "Just because something isn't true doesn't mean that it can't cause you harm or damage." 2) Cohen sends 'cease and desist' letter to Daniels: Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is challenging Daniels' charge that someone tied to Trump threatened her with physical harm if she went public with her story about an affair with Trump years ago. Cohen's attorney, Brent H Blakely, demanded that Daniels or Avenatti apologise to his client for alleging intimidation. "In truth, Mr Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred," he said, asserting that Daniels and Avenatti should "cease and desist from making any further false and defamatory statements about my client". 3) White House says Stormy Daniels' claims are absolutely 'inaccurate': The White House on Monday dismissed Daniels's claims of having an alleged sexual affair with Trump and being threatened to keep quiet as "absolutely inaccurate and incoherent". White House spokesman Raj Shah dismissed Daniels's story, which was aired on Sunday on CBS's '60 Minutes'. In a statement, Shah said, "The President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims." Shah added that the only person "who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims". "President Trump doesn't believe that any of the claims that Ms Daniels made are accurate.

There is nothing to corroborate her claim," he added.