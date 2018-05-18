Texas shooting in Santa Fe High School; 10 killed, mostly students; updates

A student opened fire at a high school in the US state of today, killing at least 10 people, mostly students, in the latest such incident in the country.

The incident took place at in the city of the same name, located about 50 kilometres southeast of Houston. An unidentified law enforcement officer was shot, but sources said he was "clipped" and was not seriously injured. At least 10 people were killed in the gunfire, Houston Chronicle quoted federal and county law enforcement officials have confirmed. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a majority of those that were killed in the shooting were students. He said that the two people who were taken into custody, including the person believed to be the gunman, are students at the school.

A search of the school is ongoing, Gonzalez said. He said he has no information about explosives being found at the scene. Several other students were injured in the shooting.

This is the third in the past seven days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the US.

1. Trump says early reports not looking good: President Donald Trump said Friday that mass shootings have been "going on too long in our country" as he offered his first public remarks on the in Santa Fe,

"Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at in Texas," Trump said Friday from the East Room of the White House. "This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now."

Trump said federal authorities are coordinating with local officials.

"We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack," Trump said.



We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever... pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

At least three people were killed, according to Mark Henry, the Galveston County judge, the county’s top elected official.

in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

3. Gunman in police custody: The gunman opened fire inside the school at about 7:45 a.m., around the time school was about to start for the day, according to Joe Giusti, a Galveston County commissioner. He said the injured officer worked for the Santa Fe school district as a school resource officer. The gunman was uninjured, he said.





We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

it’s been three months since my school was terrorized by an AR-15 on Valentine’s Day. And it breaks my heart, so much, that another high school, in Texas, has to go through what we went through. The heart wrenching after math of gun violence is pure devastation. — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

8 killed at a Texas high school in yet another school shooting!! Or Friday in America! If only we luv’d our kids as much as we do our guns! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) May 18, 2018

Wait another School shooting just happened in Texas. You have to be kidding me. — Above.Millions® (@ABOVEMILLIONS_) May 18, 2018

A 17-year-old male student shot two other students at Great High School in Maryland in March, in eastern United States (US), but the event was quickly “contained”, officials said. The shooter was killed in gunfight and the injured were immediately rushed to a local hospital.

According to local sheriff's office, a male student opened fire at a girl in the hallway shortly after school started, injuring another male student in the process. Other students of the school were evacuated to another school to be reunited with their parents.

5. 20th shooting in a US school this year: It was the 20th shooting in a U S school so far this year. That tally includes suicides and incidents when no one was injured, as well as the January shooting in which a 15-year-old gunman killed two fellow students at a Benton, Kentucky, high school. More than 40 “active shooter” episodes in schools have been recorded in the United States since 2000, according to FBI. and news reports. The shootings have become common enough that many schools, including Douglas High, run annual drills in which students practice huddling in classrooms behind locked doors.



6. People protest on Twitter: Right after Texas shooting, people took to Twitter to express their anguish.





At least 8 dead at Santa Fe High School in Texas.



If you don't think that our need to seriously be examined, hardened & enforced, you are part of the problem.



This isn't a problem in countries with strict gun laws!



Laws can be HARDENED without being UNCONSTITUTIONAL! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 18, 2018

If you watch nothing else about the mass shooting at #SantaFe High School in Texas, watch this.



Her name is reportedly Paige.#SantaFeHighSchool pic.twitter.com/Xwy5VMCOTK — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) May 18, 2018

Valentine's Day 2018 turned into a Day of Carnage for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle on Wednesday. The attack killed 17 people and injured more than a dozen. The gunman, identified as Nikolaus Cruz, had once been expelled for disciplinary reasons from the Florida school.

8. March against shootings at schools: Thousands of people are expected to rally in Washington, DC, this weekend for a March for Our Lives protest to advocate for gun control. This marks the second big push of teenage activism against gun violence in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

9. Number of US citizens backing gun control rises: The number of US citizens who want more gun control is growing, an NPR/Ipsos poll said. Three-quarters of Americans said should be stricter than they are today, up from 68 per cent in a October 2017 survey following the Las Vegas shooting, Xinhua cited the latest poll as saying. The poll also found widespread bipartisan support for gun-control policies, including expanding background check for all gun buyers (94 per cent), adding people with mental illnesses to the federal gun background check system (92 per cent), raising the legal age to purchase guns from 18 to 21 (82 per cent), banning bump stocks (81 per cent), banning high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (73 per cent) and banning assault-style weapons (72 per cent).

10. Trump accused of backpedaling on gun control: President Donald Trump stood accused of caving in to the US gun lobby one month after the Florida school shooting, as the White House pushed ahead with plans to arm teachers but backpedaled on curbing access to assault rifles.

Under pressure to act after a teenager killed 17 people with a semi-automatic rifle in Parkland, Trump had signalled support for raising from 18 to 21 the federal minimum age for purchasing the powerful weapons.

But measures unveiled by his administration Sunday made no mention of any such action -- nor of enforcing the vetting of buyers for firearm sales that take place online and at gun shows, another idea floated by the White House.