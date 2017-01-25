Trump vows to stop China from taking south sea islands

The new administration of President Donald vowed on Monday the United States would prevent from taking over territory in international waters in the South Sea, something Chinese state media has warned would require Washington to “wage war.”

The comments at a briefing from White House spokesman Sean Spicer signalled a sharp departure from years of cautious handling of China’s assertive pursuit of territorial claims in Asia, just days after took office on Friday.

“The is going to make sure that we protect our interests there,” Spicer said when asked if agreed with comments by his secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson. On January 11, Tillerson said should not be allowed access to islands it has built in the contested South Sea.

“It’s a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of proper, then yeah, we’re going to make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country,” he said.

responded on Tuesday, saying the United Sates was not a party to dispute in the South Sea. “We urge the United States to respect the facts, speak and act cautiously to avoid harming the peace and stability of the South Sea,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Tillerson’s remarks at his Senate confirmation hearing prompted Chinese state media to say at the time that the United States would need to “wage war” to bar China’s access to the islands where it has built military-length air strips and installed weapons systems.

Tillerson was asked at the hearing whether he supported a more aggressive posture toward and said: “We’re going to have to send a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.”