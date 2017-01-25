TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

From jingles to pop hits, AI is music to some ears

Easier rules will bring back manufacturing 'bigly': Trump tells auto CEOS
Business Standard

Trump vows to stop China from taking south sea islands

China responded saying the United Sates was not a party to dispute in the South China Sea

David Brunnstrom & Matt Spetalnick | Reuters  |  Washington 

south china sea, china, sea
Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea

The new US administration of President Donald Trump vowed on Monday the United States would prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea, something Chinese state media has warned would require Washington to “wage war.” 

The comments at a briefing from White House spokesman Sean Spicer signalled a sharp departure from years of cautious US handling of China’s assertive pursuit of territorial claims in Asia, just days after Trump took office on Friday.

“The US is going to make sure that we protect our interests there,” Spicer said when asked if Trump agreed with comments by his secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson. On January 11, Tillerson said China should not be allowed access to islands it has built in the contested South China Sea. 

“It’s a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of China proper, then yeah, we’re going to make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country,” he said.

China responded on Tuesday, saying the United Sates was not a party to dispute in the South China Sea. “We urge the United States to respect the facts, speak and act cautiously to avoid harming the peace and stability of the South China Sea,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Tillerson’s remarks at his Senate confirmation hearing prompted Chinese state media to say at the time that the United States would need to “wage war” to bar China’s access to the islands where it has built military-length air strips and installed weapons systems. 

Tillerson was asked at the hearing whether he supported a more aggressive posture toward China and said: “We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Trump vows to stop China from taking south sea islands

China responded saying the United Sates was not a party to dispute in the South China Sea

China responded saying the United Sates was not a party to dispute in the South China Sea
The new US administration of President Donald Trump vowed on Monday the United States would prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea, something Chinese state media has warned would require Washington to “wage war.” 

The comments at a briefing from White House spokesman Sean Spicer signalled a sharp departure from years of cautious US handling of China’s assertive pursuit of territorial claims in Asia, just days after Trump took office on Friday.

“The US is going to make sure that we protect our interests there,” Spicer said when asked if Trump agreed with comments by his secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson. On January 11, Tillerson said China should not be allowed access to islands it has built in the contested South China Sea. 

“It’s a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of China proper, then yeah, we’re going to make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country,” he said.

China responded on Tuesday, saying the United Sates was not a party to dispute in the South China Sea. “We urge the United States to respect the facts, speak and act cautiously to avoid harming the peace and stability of the South China Sea,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Tillerson’s remarks at his Senate confirmation hearing prompted Chinese state media to say at the time that the United States would need to “wage war” to bar China’s access to the islands where it has built military-length air strips and installed weapons systems. 

Tillerson was asked at the hearing whether he supported a more aggressive posture toward China and said: “We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.”

image
Business Standard
177 22

Trump vows to stop China from taking south sea islands

China responded saying the United Sates was not a party to dispute in the South China Sea

The new US administration of President Donald Trump vowed on Monday the United States would prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea, something Chinese state media has warned would require Washington to “wage war.” 

The comments at a briefing from White House spokesman Sean Spicer signalled a sharp departure from years of cautious US handling of China’s assertive pursuit of territorial claims in Asia, just days after Trump took office on Friday.

“The US is going to make sure that we protect our interests there,” Spicer said when asked if Trump agreed with comments by his secretary of state nominee, Rex Tillerson. On January 11, Tillerson said China should not be allowed access to islands it has built in the contested South China Sea. 

“It’s a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of China proper, then yeah, we’re going to make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country,” he said.

China responded on Tuesday, saying the United Sates was not a party to dispute in the South China Sea. “We urge the United States to respect the facts, speak and act cautiously to avoid harming the peace and stability of the South China Sea,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Tillerson’s remarks at his Senate confirmation hearing prompted Chinese state media to say at the time that the United States would need to “wage war” to bar China’s access to the islands where it has built military-length air strips and installed weapons systems. 

Tillerson was asked at the hearing whether he supported a more aggressive posture toward China and said: “We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.”

image
Business Standard
177 22