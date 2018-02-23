US Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem expected to open in May: WH official

-
The United States is expected to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May, a US official told Reuters on Friday.
US President Donald Trump announced last year that the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, setting in motion the move of the embassy to Jeruslaem from Tel Aviv.
