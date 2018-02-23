JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Citigroup fails to reduce credit card interest charges; to refund $335 mn
Business Standard

US Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem expected to open in May: WH official

Last year US recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, setting in motion the move of the embassy to Jeruslaem from Tel Aviv

Reuters 

Jerusalem's Old City : Israeli border police officers stand guard next to the Dome of the Rock mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City Thursday, July 27, 2017. Photo: AP

The United States is expected to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May, a US official told Reuters on Friday.
US President Donald Trump announced last year that the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, setting in motion the move of the embassy to Jeruslaem from Tel Aviv.

First Published: Fri, February 23 2018. 22:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements