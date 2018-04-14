US, France, UK attack Syria over chemical weapons use: Top 10 developments

In a televised address to the nation today, President announced that US, UK and have launched an airstrike in Syria in retaliation to the alleged on a rebel town by the regime of Bashar Al Assad.

Trump said that the chemical weapons attack on April 7 on the rebel-held town of in which 40 people lost their lives and more than 500 were injured "was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapon use by that very terrible regime". He added, "The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons. Establishing this deterrent is a vital national security interest of the United States."



Trump also said in his address that the response will continue until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents.

and UK are also participating in the attack on sites that are believed to harbour chemical weapons in Syria.

Trump’s response came days after speculations that the may get involved militarily in Syria. on April 11 tweeted while warning that the will launch a strike in Syria.

Here are the top developments around the US-led airstrikes in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack:



1) Theresa May says no other alternative: British PM Theresa May said that there was "no practicable alternative" to the use of force in Syria as she announced Britain had joined and the United States in launching strikes against Syria.

"This evening, I have authorised British armed forces to conduct coordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability and deter their use," she said in a statement.

UK's Defence Ministry has confirmed that four RAF Tornado jets took part in the Syria strike along with French and forces.

2) Second US strike in Syria: Last year on April 4, the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun was allegedly attacked by chemical weapons. In response to this, the launched a missile strike on April 7 targeting the Shayrat airbase near Homs from where the attack was reportedly conducted.

The Pentagon had informed that 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched from two vessels in the eastern Mediterranean. This strike reportedly destroyed 20 per cent of the Syrian Air Force.

This was the first time that the had directly attacked Syrian forces since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

3) Huge explosions heard: Several huge explosions were heard in Syria's capital, Damascus, early today, AFP's correspondent there said, as President announced strikes on the country.

Syrian state television also reported a attack, in coordination with and Britain, on Syria. defense officials have said that about 100-120 missiles were launched by American forces against the Syrian regime on targets purportedly housing chemical weapons. defense officials say about 100-120 missiles launched by against #Syria regime chemical weapon targets — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) April 14, 2018

4) France joins in : French President Emmanuel Macron said that had joined the and Britain in an ongoing operation of strikes to target "the capacities of the Syrian regime to produce and use chemical weapons". French President Emmanuel Macron said that had joined the and Britain in an ongoing operation of strikes to target "the capacities of the Syrian regime to produce and use chemical weapons".

"We cannot tolerate the normalisation of the use of chemical weapons," he said in a statement issued shortly after huge explosions were heard in Syria's capital early Saturday followed by the sound of aeroplanes overhead.

For Macron, "the facts and the responsibility of the Syrian regime are not in doubt," concerning the "deaths of dozens of men, women and children" in what he said was a chemical weapons attack on April 7 in

"I'm not going to say which day we absolutely knew that there was proof. The attack took place on Saturday, we know for a fact that it was a chemical weapon," she told reporters.

"We know that there are only certain countries like Syria that have delivery mechanisms and have those types of weapons." Asked whether she could say that the United States has proof that Assad's regime was behind the strike, Nauert said: "Yes.

Haley made clear that the administration was taking time to assess the full implications of military strikes on Syria after warned that it could lead to a dangerous US-Russian war.

Addressing the Security Council, Haley laid out Washington's case for resorting to force, challenging Russia's claim that military action would be in violation of law.

"Our president has not yet made a decision about possible action in Syria," Haley said. 7) Syria claims right to self-defence: At the United Nations, Syria warned on Friday that it will have "no other choice" but to defend itself if the West initiates military action. At the United Nations, Syria warned on Friday that it will have "no other choice" but to defend itself if the West initiates military action.

"This is not a threat. This is a promise," Syrian Ambassador Bashar Jaafari told the UN Security Council.

The ambassador invoked Article 51 of the UN charter that recognises the right to self-defence by any state if it comes under attack.

If Britain, and the United States take military action, "we would have no other choice expect applying Article 51 that gives the right to defend ourselves," said Jaafari.

8) Russia says UK staged the chemical weapons attack: The Russian military on Friday said it had proof that an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Eastern Ghouta was staged on orders from London. The Russian military on Friday said it had proof that an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Eastern Ghouta was staged on orders from London.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the military had "proof that testifies to the direct participation of Britain in the organising of this provocation in Eastern Ghouta".

He said Britain had told the White Helmets, who act as first responders in rebel-held areas, to fake the suspected in the town of 9) UN Chief says Cold War is back: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday said that the "Cold War is back with a vengeance", as he warned against the escalation of tensions among rival factions -- the and -- over the suspected use of chemical weapons in Syria. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday said that the "Cold War is back with a vengeance", as he warned against the escalation of tensions among rival factions -- the and -- over the suspected use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The UN Chief further said, "The mechanisms and the safeguards to manage the risks of escalation that existed in the past no longer seem to be present."

Reacting to the US-led strikes,Russia’s foreign ministry said that the Syrian capital was attacked at the very moment when the country had a chance for a peaceful future.

Russia’s foreign ministry also said that the Western media has some responsibility for the Syria attack, which was based on its reports



The Russian Ambassador to the said, "A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences."

