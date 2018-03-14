Walmart expands home delivery in more than 100 US cities to take on Amazon

Inc will expand its to more than 100 metro areas this year from an existing six cities as the retailer steps up a fight against rival Amazon.com Inc.

said on Wednesday the service would be rolled out to more than 40 percent of U.S. households by the end of the year. Deliveries will cost $9.95 with a minimum $30 order and like will provide transport. Other delivery will be added later this year.

"We will be pretty aggressive with it," said Tom Ward, on a call with reporters.

The move will complement Walmart's rollout of curbside grocery pickup, which is currently available in 1,200 stores and will be added to a 1,000 more stores this year. It also allows to compete with Amazon's two-hour Prime Now service for shoppers of its loyalty program.

The expanded service allows the Bentonville, based retailer to get its store shoppers to transact with the company online, where they spend twice as much. It also comes at a time of intense competition within the grocery space and follows Amazon's purchase of last year.

Amazon has also expanded from in six metro areas over the past month. Walmart's other brick-and-mortar rivals like and have invested in

Online revenue growth slowed at in the most recent quarter, causing some analysts to question its strategy to compete with Amazon. Company officials said was still on track to increase its by 40 percent this year.