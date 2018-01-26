WEF 2018: Free trade rhetoric not matched by action, says Theresa May

JUST IN
May said global growth continues to improve since she came here last year and that is a reason for optimism

Press Trust of India 

UK Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May Thursday said the UK will continue to be an advocate of free trade even after moving out of the European Union but lamented that all the rhetoric by the international community here at the WEF is not matched by necessary actions. Delivering a special address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, May said global growth continues to improve since she came here last year and that is a reason for optimism. However, there is a need to act decisively to help people benefit from global growth and help them secure the jobs of tomorrow, she said.

First Published: Fri, January 26 2018. 00:16 IST

