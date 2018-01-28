JUST IN
US song creators win rate dispute, streaming services to pay more
Yemen PM accuses Houthi separatists of coup after HQ takeover in Aden

The premier in a statement called on the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Huthi rebels to intervene

AFP | PTI  |  Aden 

Prime Minister of Yemen Ahmed Bin Dagher
Prime Minister of Yemen Ahmed Bin Dagher (Photo: https://twitter.com/nationalyemen)

Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher today accused southern separatists of staging a coup in the interim capital of Aden after they took over the government headquarters. The premier in a statement called on the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Huthi rebels to intervene, hours after fierce clashes erupted between military units loyal to the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and security forces loyal to the southern separatists. At least six people have been killed and dozens wounded in the clashes that spread to most of Aden.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 16:00 IST

