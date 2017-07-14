You're in such good shape, beautiful, Trump tells Macron's wife

-
US President Donald Trump praised French First Lady Brigitte Macron for being in "such good shape" during his first official visit to Paris, the media reported.
"You're in such good shape. She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful," Trump told the French President's wife on Thursday, who was standing next to US First Lady Melania Trump.
Earlier in the day, at the welcome ceremony in Paris, Trump and Brigitte Macron extended their hands to one another, fumbling to make contact for a handshake, before they embraced for a traditional kiss on the cheek. Afterward, they rejoined hands while they continued to talk, reports CNN.
However, social media immediately reacted with many users denouncing Trump's comments as sexist, reports the Guardian.
Donald thinks he's back at Miss Universe. His comments and hand gestures about Brigitte Macron are weird and gross. pic.twitter.com/MNB0um4cU5— Stephen (@TheAviator1992) July 13, 2017
"Trump telling France's First Lady 'you're in such good shape' epitomises men toeing the line between compliment and sexual harassment," wrote Twitter user Alex Berg, a freelance video producer and writer who works on feminist and gender issues.
Yes, Donald. Brigitte Macron is in "such great shape." Too bad she's too polite & too dignified to observe that you aren't. #porc #Paris— Ron Asher (@rmasher2) July 13, 2017
Trump was so gross with Macron’s wife.— Touré (@Toure) July 13, 2017
Days since Trump was a national embarrassment: 0.
Mr & Mrs Macron, please accept our sincerest apologies for the social ignorance displayed by Donald Trump while he is in your country....USA— J Guzman (@jakibros1) July 13, 2017
Jen Siebel Newsom, a documentary maker and actress, tweeted: "Mr. Trump - Women do not want to hear unsolicited remarks on what you think of their bodies. Its gross, and deeply inappropriate."
The White House declined to comment on the exchange.
On Thursday night, the couples dined together at a gourmet Eiffel Tower restaurant.
