Zimbabwe military claims progress in talks for Robert Mugabe's exit

Zimbabwe's military today said it was making "significant progress" in talks with President for his departure while it pursues and arrests some allies of the leader and his wife.



Talks with Mugabe continued, the military said in a statement reported by the state-run Herald newspaper and Broadcasting Corporation.



Zimbabwe's military is "currently engaging with the Commander-in-Chief President on the way forward and will advise the nation of the outcome as soon as possible," the statement said."Significant progress has been made in their operation to weed out criminals around President Mugabe," it said, adding that the military had already arrested some although others remained at large. Those sought had been "committing crimes that were causing social and economic suffering in "The military is seeking Cabinet ministers and other top officials who had been associates of first lady Grace Mugabe, part of a clique dubbed the G40 because many were in their 40s and 50s. They are of a different generation from the one that fought for independence from white minority rule.Army troops and armored vehicles continued to patrol the capital, Harare, as Zimbabweans went about their daily business.The military has had Mugabe under house arrest since late Tuesday, yet it is taking pains to show respect for the 93- year-old leader, the world's oldest head of state, by referring to him as the president and the commander-in-chief.The ongoing negotiations appear to be trying to get Mugabe to agree to hand over to a new government. But difficulties could include the timing. The ruling party is set to meet next month, and Mugabe's term ends next year. An election date has not been set.In a striking image of the fluidity of the political situation, the Herald yesterday published photos of Mugabe jovially shaking hands with army commander Constantino Chiwenga, the general who ordered the president's arrest.Others pictured in the first round of talks at State House, the president's official residence, include Defense Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, Intelligence Minister Kembo Mohadi, South African Cabinet ministers who are acting as mediators and a local Catholic priest, Fidelis Mukonori, whom Mugabe has used as a mediator before.Grace Mugabe was not pictured. Her rapid political rise had alarmed many who feared she could succeed her husband after he fired his longtime deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, last week. That firing set off the military's moves, and Mnangagwa is expected to lead any new government.The military wants the process of establishing the new government to appear to be constitutional in order to maintain a veneer of legality and the approval of the 16-nation regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community, and the African Union.As a landlocked country, regional sanctions by the bodies could be harmful to Zimbabwe's already ailing economy.A committee of SADC yesterday has recommended an emergency summit of heads of state to discuss the situation. It was not clear when that would take place.