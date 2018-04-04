At Rs 588 million per match, BCCI rights exceed IPL media rights fee

The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) media rights are proving to be a windfall for the governing body for in the country. The second day of the e-auction saw the per match fees for the BCCI media rights exceed the per match fees pledged by Star India for the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2018-22 period.

The latest bid in the BCCI media rights auction stands at RS 60.01 billion, which amounts to Rs 588 million per match. The IPL media rights, sold for Rs 163.5 billion across 300 matches amount to Rs 540 million per match. This is a huge premium over what Star India was paying for the BCCI rights so far at Rs 430 million per match.

Three companies – Star India, Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) and Reliance Jio are currently embroiled in an intense bid war for the coveted rights which include 102 international matches across 190 days in 2018-23 cycle. The bidding started on April 3 and was carried forward to the next day when no successful outcome was reached on the first day of the e-auction.

Three categories of rights have been put on sale by the BCCI – global television rights and rest of the world digital rights (GTVRD), digital rights for the Indian subcontinent alone (ID), and the global consolidated rights comprising worldwide TV and digital rights (GCR). As was the case with the Indian Premier League, if the global consolidated bid exceeds the sum of the GTVRD and ID, then that bid wins. If not, the individual bids – India television+global digital and India digital rights will be deemed winners.

The base price for the 2018-19 season for the GTVRD is Rs 350 million crore, Rs 80 million for ID and Rs 430 million for the global consolidated rights. For the 2019-2023 tenure, the base price for GTVRD is Rs 330 million, for ID is Rs 70 million and Rs 400 million for GCR.