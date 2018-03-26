-
-
-
In the aftermath of the recent ball-tampering controversy which forced Australia skipper Steve Smith to step down, his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Monday also stripped Smith of the captaincy and named Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side in the upcoming Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals, returning to the IPL fold after serving a two-year ban on charges of corruption, had on Sunday sought time to take a final call ahead of the start of the 11th edition of the cash-rich league. The decision was on expected lines the moment Cricket Australia indicated that harsher penalty was on cards for Smith and Co for their role in an episode that has shaken Australian sporting fraternity. "Steve believes given the current circumstances 'It's in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that he steps down as Captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions.' He would like to extend his gratitude to the BCCI officials and all the fans in India for their constant support," Rajasthan Royals' head of cricket Zubin Bharucha was quoted as saying in a media release. The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricketing world. We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. Furthermore, we have been in regular contact with Steve, he added. Rajasthan Royals' mentor and former skipper Shane Warne was in Cape Town and it is understood that Warne must have also had a chat with the Australian captain. What is ball tampering? Ball tampering is the unlawful alteration of the surface or seam of a ball on the field to affect its motion when bowled. Smith on Saturday admitted to masterminding a premeditated plan to indulge in ball-tampering, which, among others, prompted even Australia's prime minister to react and a long-retired captain to mull a comeback. Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called the incident a "shocking disappointment", while Michael Clarke kept open the possibility of returning as the Australia cricket team's captain. On the third day of the Cape Town Test on Saturday, television footage showed Smith's teammate Bancroft, 25, taking a yellow object (sandpaper to scruff up one side of the ball to aid reverse swing) out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session and appearing to rub it on the ball before putting the material into his trousers in an attempt to hide it. In more upsetting news for cricket fans down under, Australian cricket's day of shame ended on Sunday in a crushing 322-run defeat by South Africa on the fourth day of the third Test match at Newlands, Cape Town. Steve Smith and David Warner's troubles might just be beginning, with the ball-tampering controversy hanging over their heads. Under Cricket Australia's code of behaviour, Smith and Warner could face punishment ranging up to a life ban for cheating, reported ESPNcricinfo. The IPL starts on April 7 with Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals will launch their season with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9 followed by their first home game in Jaipur on April 11 where they will host Delhi Daredevils at Sawai Mansingh stadium. Here are the top 10 developments in the Steve Smith ball-tampering controversy: 1) David Warner 'not allowed to play': David Warner is set to be axed for the final Test series between Australia and South Africa in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, according to Daily Mail UK. This comes after Steve Smith has already banned for the fourth Test in Johannesburg. The pair had earlier been stripped of the captaincy and vice-captaincy during the controversial third Test match. Cricket Australia may ban Steve Smith for one year and David Warner for six months. It will also decide whether Warner is the chief conspirator in the ball-tampering row or not as he was the team's primary ball manager in recent times. The official announcement is expected to come in the next 48 hours. 2) Steve Smith steps down as Rajasthan Royals captain: Steve Smith today decided to step down from Rajasthan Royals' captaincy in the wake of the of severe backlash he has faced after admitting to ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa. The decision was on expected lines the moment Cricket Australia indicated that harsher penalty was on cards for Smith and Co for their role in an episode that has shaken Australian sporting fraternity. "The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricketing world. We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. Furthermore, we have been in regular contact with Smith," Rajasthan Royals' head of cricket Zubin Bharucha. "It's in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that Smith steps down as captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions," he added. 3) Ajinkya Rahane replaces Steve Smith: Right-hand Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane will replace Steve Smith in the upcoming season of the IPL. "Ajinkya Rahane has been an integral part of the Royals family for a long time now and he understands the culture and values of our team. We have absolutely no doubt that he will be a great leader of the Rajasthan Royals," said Zubin Bharucha. Welcoming Rahane as the captain of the team, Ranjit Barthakur, executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, said: "Ajinkya Rahane has stepped up as a leader whenever he has been given the opportunity, be it for India or at Rajasthan Royals." "We consider him the right candidate to lead the side this crucial season when the team is coming back to the IPL after two years. We wish him all the best. "Governance and security are the prime policies that we as a franchise have taken into consideration and hence Rajasthan Royals' management is working towards deploying the best of governing and security methodologies to deliver the very best for the game of cricket in Jaipur," added Barthakur. Rajasthan Royals appoint @ajinkyarahane88 as the captain for #IPL2018 “The game is bigger than any individual and we hold this thought close to our heart.”- Manoj Badale , the co-owner of Rajasthan Royals Read more: https://t.co/qBQbgUFb2u pic.twitter.com/iy3sMVWlc1 Life ban will be really harsh for them. Not just for them, but for any player.
You have to give them credit that they admitted their mistake. I think to step down from the captaincy & one test match ban is enough for both the players: Ashish Nehra #BallTampering #Australia pic.twitter.com/q3UGHiZyLQ wow @ICC wow. Great treatment nd FairPlay. No ban for Bancroft with all the evidences whereas 6 of us were banned for excessive appealing in South Africa 2001 without any evidence and Remember Sydney 2008? Not found guilty and banned for 3 matches.different people different rules
With agency inputs
