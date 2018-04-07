IPL 2018: Thrilling match ahead as rivals CSK and MI clash in season opener

Making a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in its 11th edition after serving a two-year suspension, two-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lift the curtains of as they lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the season at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

There was, however, some bad news for M S Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings ahead of the opening game, as South African Faf du Plessis opted out of the openning match against Mumbai Indians which promises to be a thriller, owing to a finger injury.





Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, set to open the decade-old T20 League in a grand style after a formal opening ceremony, are among the most successful IPL teams.



Overall At Wankhede Stadium Matches played 22 7 Mumbai Indians won 12 5 Chennai Super Kings won 10 2

In recent times, Mumbai Indians have dominated Chennai Super Kings , winning their three preceding matches against CSK in a row.Here is a look at MI vs CSK rivalry so far in IPL T20 matches:

While CSK will be led by former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is back at the helm after the franchise's two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals over a march-fixing scandal, Mumbai Indians will be captained by India opener

The two sides share a fair bit of history, both having made it to three IPL finals so far.

CSK picked their first title at the lucrative T20 tournament by thrashing Mumbai Indians in 2010 before the latter side went on to win the subsequent two IPL finals which were also played by the same two teams.

Last year, Mumbai Indians surpassed CSK as the most successful team in the IPL history by clinching the title.





Meanwhile, the Decision Review System has also been introduced in the 2018 edition.

For the first time in the history of the IPL, a five-day transfer window has also been allowed in the middle of the lucrative T20I league, where uncapped players who have appeared in two or lesser matches can be roped in by other teams to boost their reserves.

Chennai Super Kings prepared to take on Mumbai Indians: Stephen Flemming

Relishing the opportunity to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opener after returning to the Indian Premier League after a two-year gap, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming on Friday said there are nerves in the camp but "no more than normal".

"I think we are well prepared. It's just a lot of nerves around, but no more than normal. Players want to get into it and we've had the best part of 12 days leading into the competition. The general feeling is we're just ready to go," Fleming said on the eve of their match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.





Flemming on the average age of Chennai Super Kings

"I'm not sure when a young player came out and was the top run-scorer. You get some exceptions, like Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Washington Sundar. But there's only a handful, whereas experienced players play major parts in the whole tournament, so thats why I value experience," Fleming said.

"There's also about the quality of player, like (Dwayne) Bravo is still competing well, (Shane) Watson's competing well, Harbhajan (Singh) has great skill sets and Dhoni is a fine leader. So the players weve picked, I dont think they are spent by any means. It is a year-by year proposition and this year I think they look very good", said CSK head coach.

Anil Kumble on spinners in IPL 2018

Anil Kumble believes Mumbai Indians will miss the experience of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who has joined Chennai Super Kings and said the onus would be now on allrounder Krunal Pandya to lead the spin department for the defending champions in

"Mumbai Indians will certainly miss the experience of Harbhajan Singh as spinner. Krunal Pandya is a really good all-rounder, but he will have to lead the spinners now," said Team mentor Kumble.

"They have Rahul (Chahar) as a leg spinner, but again an unknown youngster. the experience of someone like Bhajji (Harbhajan) during those four overs and also what he brings with the bat as well ... but having said that they have the other bases covered", said Anil Kumble.

Mumbai Indians pace bowling attack

Kumble also believes that Bangladesh pacer Muztifizur Rahim and India's Jasprit Bumrah will play a crucial role in the death overs for Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai Indians have got Mustifizur Rahim, so that he can play that role of bowling in the death overs. They have (Jasprit) Bumrah, who has grown leaps and bounds, he is the go-to bowler for the team, said Kumble when asked whether Mumbai will also miss the services of Lasith Malinga, who is now their bowling mentor.

The two teams are as follows:

Mumbai Indians: (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Chennai Super Kings: (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

