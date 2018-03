The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on 7 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The season opener will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and comeback team Chennai Super Kings. Apart from the hosting opening game and the final of the IPL 2018, Mumbai host the first qualifier. Chennai Super Kings will also play the last league match on May 20 against Kings XI Punjab.

A total of 60 matches will be played at nine venues across 51 days from April 7 to May 27. The two qualifiers and the eliminator will be played between May 22 and May 25. In this year’s IPL, all the double header- 12 in total – will be played over weekend. Out of 60 matches, 12 will be played in afternoon 48 will be played in the evening. The afternoon games will start from 4:00 pm and evening games will start from 8:00 pm. Earlier in January, the IPL governing council had approved the proposal that evening matches would begin at 7pm and afternoon matches would begin at 5:30 pm. But after IPL franchises’s demand IPL council decided to stick to the original match timings.

In the addition to home bases of the eight franchises, Indore will be the ninth venue in the Kings XI Punjab will host three of their home games in Indore and the remaining four matches in Mohali.



Full Match Schedule