Not in fine fettle after facing two successive defeats, (KKR) will be forced to travel down memory lane as they welcome their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who is now in the opposite camp. In Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), Gambhir is in charge of (DD), against whom KKR will be playing their match today at in Kolkata. will look to climb up the Vivo IPL points table, while will be keen to arrest their own slide. For this, KKR will have to do a lot of soul-searching first and organise their batting better.

Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before moving to his hometown franchise for handed over the captaincy to Dinesh Karthik, who has so far looked out of sorts in the last two games, where KKR finished second best to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kolkata had made a winning start to their campaign against Royals Challenger Bangalore at Eden Gardens but successive defeats next two matches have put them in a spot of bother. There is no denying that Kolkata Knight Riders have issues with their combination and having the smallest squad in the competition isn’t helping them too. The batting position of Sunil Narine has a big impact on the rest of the line-up. Narine has been successful at the top for Shahrukh's team, and it will be best for KKR to ask him to open the innings. The U-19 world cup star Shubman Gill was wasted in the lower middle order against Sunrishers Hyderabad and KKR must look to move him up the batting order so that they can utilise his talent.

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, lost to Kings XI Punjab in their opener and then went down against Rajasthan Royals in a rain-hit match. But the Gambhir-led side bounced back in style against Mumbai with Jason Roy smashing an unbeaten 91 in his debut match for in

It will be Gambhir who will have the upper hand despite DD's poor 8-12 head-to-head record against KKR. Gautam Gambhir, who was associated with KKR since 2011, has better knowledge of the conditions and he will be keen to make a point against his former franchise, who did not retain him for

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsmen that will make an impact in today’s match against DD: KKR’s major worry is their batting line up as they never performed in unison. It was Andre Russell’s 88-runs innings against Chennai Super Kings that allowed KKR to post excess of 200 runs on the scoreboard. In the previous match, KKR tried to surprise the opponent by asking Sunil Narine to bat in the middle order but their ploy failed dramatically as the whole batting line up don’t know what to do at a given point of time. KKR must avoid to use these types of ploy and must utilize the Sunil Narine hitting ability at the top of the order. The other impact batsman in the KKR line-up is Chris Lynn, who looked good when he scored 49 runs in the previous match.

Delhi Daredevils’ batsmen that will make an impact in today’s match against KKR: Jason Roy made a fine impression on his debut for the against Mumbai Indians as he remained unbeaten in his previous inning and DD will want him to carry on from where left his innings in the previous match. Having Jason Roy in the playing XI, now have three batsmen with strike-rates of over 140 in their batting line-up with 144 for Jason Roy,157 for Glen Maxwell and 162 for Rishabh Pant.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowler that will make an impact in today’s match against DD: Kolkata Knight Riders’ strength lies in their three-pronged spin attack led by mystery spinner Sunil Narine and also has celebrated chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and veteran leggie Piyush Chawla. Narine was exceptional against SRH on Saturday, conceding just 17 runs in four overs and also taking the timely wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, who looked good for his 15-ball 24 and in-form Shikhar Dhawan (7). Kuldeep and Chawla also kept it tight as their pacer bowlers kept leaking runs.

Delhi Daredevils’ bowlers that will make an impact in today’s match against KKR: have some issues in their bowling department which has failed to deliver in each of the three games played so far. Having a star-studded bowling line-up with likes of Trent Boult, Mohammed Sham and Chris Morris there are very high expectations from these international bowlers but they failed to perform collectively and gave runs in excess of 8 runs per over.

not thinking much about 'Gambhir factor', says Simon Katich: The focus may be on Gautam Gambhir in today’s between and at the but the hosts' batting coach Simon Katich insisted his team is not paying attention to off the field chatter. "If you start playing the man rather than the ball, you know you are in trouble in this game. Things can change very quickly in this format. We need to be sure that mind stays positive," Katich said referring to Gambhir's presence in the opposition camp. "Gautam knows our team inside out. Conversely, so do we. It promises to be a fantastic game. You can look at the game before and in this format, it can count for confidence but it all changes once the first ball is bowled," Katich said.

Simon Katich on Under-19 World Cup winning duo of Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill: “Had they not been backed by the team they would have been sitting on the bench, given the amount of experience we have. As a young player, there will be times when you don't always get to bat at the position you are used to but that's all part of the journey of adapting as a batsman," he said of Gill.

"It is the same for the bowlers. They don't get to bowl at the time of the innings they want, because the team comes first. The captain has to decide who's going to the bowl, who he thinks is the right option at that time and we do have a number of very experienced players in the team. We are not expecting them to go out there and play an innings like an Andre Russell, it is about giving them an opportunity. Hope the senior guys take a little bit of pressure off them in terms of the way they set the innings up particularly in Shubman's case," Simon Katich said.

Dinesh Karthik on KKR’s pacers leaking runs: Lauding his spinners for a spirited bowling performance, (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik urged his seamers to learn the knuckleball from Sunrisers Hyderabad. “SRH bowlers have a good knuckleball going. They use it to good effect. That's something we can look at and learn from," Dinesh Karthik said.

The two captains in this match have both represented the and

The current KKR captain Dinesh Karthik had played for in 2008, 2009, 2010 & 2014.

The current DD captain Gautam Gambhir captained KKR between 2011 & 2017 and led them to two IPL titles.

Sunil Narine needs one more wicket to join the 100 IPL wickets club and he will be the first overseas spinner to reach the milestone.

