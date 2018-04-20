Who starts an IPL match as the favourite is both a matter of perception and numbers on paper. The real pressure is on the team that knows it is entering the game as the favourite. Similar was the case with (SRH) in its Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) match against (KXIP) in Mohali on April 19. On paper, having won all the three matches played till then, were the clear favourites. However, after beating in a nail-biter and Chirs Gayle's fired-up performance, even looked no less, especially as they were playing on their home ground.

Playing at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, Punjab won the toss and decided to bat first. From that moment, a series of unfortunate events kept catching every now and then. KXIP's Chirs Gayle, it seemed, picked up his innings from where he had left it in the previous match against He took some time to settle down and it did seem that bowlers might get the better of him. But that was not meant to be. Rashid Khan did trouble him a little in his first over, as Gayle did not read him well and edged one to the keeper. Luckily for him, Wriddhman Saha dropped it.

After that, it was only merry-making for Chirs Gayle. Bowlers could not handle the pressure of Gayle hitting them all over the park. Rashid Khan, the prime spinner for SRH, was hit for four back-to-back sixes by Gayle in an over that cost 27 runs. What was surprising was the fact that when Gayle had hit him for two sixes in the previous over, too. Khan seemed to have learnt little from his mistake. While Gayle was on his run-fest, batsmen at the other end made sure the run rate was always up. bowlers and fielders let batsmen take quick singles and doubles which meant pressure would never build up. Gayle was formidable, but the bowlers never tried to create any pressure on the other batsmen either. The result was a target of 194 for

SRH's bowling department, what they are really proud of, leaked 193 runs. This was the first time a team crossed 150-mark against in They are known to restrict oppositions at low totals. This time, they just had no answer to Chris Gayle, who struck the first century of

had a rather disastrous start. In-form opener was hit on his elbow and retired hurt on the very first ball that he faced. That itself was a huge setback. He had anchored the innings in the previous matches and also scored at a decent pace. Saha's miseries continued; he threw away his wicket in his pursuit of pre-mature acceleration. He scored well when he played with a straight bat, yet he was tempted to play a cross-batted shot and throw away his wicket in a situation when he was needed the most. If Dhawan was injured, did it mean the match would be lost? Other batsmen could have stepped up, and they should have done so.

and Yusuf Pathan started rebuilding the innings. Captain Kane was a little too slow and Yusuf was busy increasing the run rate with risky shots. Extravagance was necessary but shot selection was also crucial. Yusuf tried too much rather than sticking to the basics and got out early. Williamson, being the captain, took the responsibility to play the anchor. In doing so he forgot that there was a huge target to chase. He played a rather slow-paced innings. Manish Pandey was also influenced by his captain and played shots only when they came like freebies. Both had a decent partnership but it was not enough.

Deepak Hooda failed to impress and got out for 5 while trying to clear the huge stadium. hit a few sixes towards the end of the innings, but that was not enough for Eventually, they lost by 15 runs, even as they still had 5 more batsmen waiting to play. The point is, they could have accelerated much earlier and stood a chance to come closer to the target. They gained nothing by keeping six wickets intact. The strike-rate comparison between and batsmen is important. While most of the batsmen scored at a strike rate of above 150, batsmen got stuck at 130, which clearly shows the difference. alone hit 11 sixes, and other batsmen also hit when they got the opportunity. batsmen failed to hit sixes, or even fours. They could not pierce the in-field and convert ones into twos. They just did not try.

This is the first loss for but they need to work on their batting -- especially the power hitters must -- to escape this type of a loss.