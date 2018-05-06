IPL 2018, RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals to face Kings XI in must win game

In the 38th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on R Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Holkar Stadium in Indore. KXIP will look to get their campaign back on track after a couple of defeats when they lock horns with bottom-placed RR in IPL today’s match. While are placed fourth in the Vivo IPL points table with five wins and three losses from eight appearances, inaugural edition winners are at last spot with three victories and five defeats.

Like KXIP, RR too are coming off two straight defeats, but the Punjab outfit is placed much than its next opponents and is pretty much in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs. While they would regret letting Mumbai Indians off the hook at the Holkar International Stadium last night, have a side capable of making a turnaround. For a team that boasts someone like Chris Gayle at the top of the order, it can always afford to hope. That the big-hitting Jamaican has been in red-hot form in this ongoing edition of the league, only adds to their confidence. With his stupendous run of form, Gayle has already silenced his detractors and if his brisk fifty against Mumbai Indians is any indication, he is no mood to relax as yet. While his bowlers were taken to the task by Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya in the last five overs, KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin blamed his batsmen for not putting enough runs on the board after they went down to Mumbai Indians. Put in to bat, failed to capitalise on a good batting track and barring Chris Gayle's 40-ball fifty, no other top-order batsmen stood up. It was Marcus Stoinis' (29 not out off 15 balls) last-over blitz that carried Kings XI Punjab to 174/6.



On the other hand, have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign so far. With the IPL entering its business end, skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency. In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short against Delhi Daredevils by just four runs in a rain-affected tie. Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen in but inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season. Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim seven wickets from just three matches while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets. Rajasthan's main concern will be the form of their spinners -- Shreyas Gopal and K. Gowtham -- who have so far failed to hunt as a pair. While Gopal has six wickets from seven games, Gowtham has bagged five wickets from eight matches. Rajasthan couldn't afford another defeat from here as it would almost crush their dream of a play-off berth.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) playing 11 probable’s: R Ashwin, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agrawal, Marcus Stonis, Manish Tiwary, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel





(RR) playing 11 probable’s: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Butler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, D'Arcy Short, Rahul TripathiChris Gayle and KL Rahul openers are vital for KXIP good show and ouns of providing a good start is on them. Then comes Mayank Agrawal who failed to continue his domestic cricket form in the IPL 2018, but management trusted him and gave him ample opportunity and its time he must perform and its time he must deliver.

Kings XI Punjab bowlers who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (KXIP vs RR): Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye did well for KXIP but it was Mujeeb Ur Rahman who took the crucial wickets and restricted the run flow. The pacers and captain Ashwin much give ample support to Mujeeb which will help them to win matches.

Rajasthan Royals batsmen who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (KXIP vs RR): The Rajasthan Royals’ captain Ajinkya Rahane has been hitting the ball brilliantly too, though he will be disappointed that he couldn’t finish off the previous match. Sanju Samson is another of the Royals’ in-form batsmen, and his team will need him to convert starts to a big score – just like he did when he scored the impressive 92 not out against RCB. Time is fast running out for Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who are yet to make a major contribution with the bat and Butler has showed his class at the top of the batting order in the previous match against Delhi Daredevils. It will be interesting to see how he will play today.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (KXIP vs RR): In only two outings, Jofra Archer has collected two 3-wicket hauls to become the Rajasthan Royals’ most successful bowler this season. The 23-year old has bowled lively pace, shown good control and has been impressive with the new ball and at the death. Using K Gowtham to open the bowling has been a very smart move by the Royals; the Karnataka all-rounder has been by and large economical and has dismissed some big names in the opposition. Gowtham’s wickets this season include Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales.

Ashwin's leadership is helping Mujeeb evolve, says KXIP coach Hodge: Leadership plays an important role in a player's development and young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman's improved performance has a lot to do with playing under the wings of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab chief coach Brad Hodge insisted. All of 17, Mujeeb has played in KXIP's all seven games with seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.51. Ashwin, in fact, wanted the teenager to defend 17 runs against Delhi Daredevils at Kotla and he responded to his captain's call by restricting the opposition to 12 runs. "Mujeeb has shown a great level of composure. At such young age, he has confidence in his abilities. I would also give credit to Ashwin's leadership skills. He has been very encouraging. Good leaders help talented players get to the next level," Hodge said.

How 'out-of-cash' KXIP almost lost Gayle at IPL auction: Chris Gayle has proved to be quite a bargain buy for Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League but co-owner Ness Wadia revealed that the team almost lost the destructive opener at the auction, thinking it had run out of cash. "We had only Rs 2.1 crore left and if we had bid for Chris earlier (at the auction) and another team came up with a counter bid, we did not have the money to buy him. Luckily, no other team bid for him and we were more than happy to get third time lucky," Wadia said.

The team head to head between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals (KXIP vs RR) in IPL today’s second match



Overall:

